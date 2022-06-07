Raina Kaping took up pole vaulting in seventh grade, “because I thought it looked fun.”
She also has become very good at it.
The Litchfield junior earned a trip to the state meet Thursday with a section-winning vault of 10-feet-4, three inches better than runner-up Rockford freshman Alexandra Schloeder. It will be Kaping’s second trip to the state meet after reaching the showcase last year as a member of the Dragons’ 800-meter relay team.
She entered this season with a personal-best vault of 9-feet-6. Her best vault heading into this year’s section meet was 10-feet-1. Adding nearly a foot to her personal-best in addition to winning the section was a good reward for the work she’s put in on the sport. That work has included summer pole vaulting camps, which she’s attended at Rockford.
While happy, Kaping isn’t satisfied. She has her sights set even higher than 10-4.
“I hope to get 11 feet, which would be quite a jump,” she said. “But that would be beating the school record for girls, so I’d really like that. I look at it (the school record) every day.”
The key to her season has come through hours of practice that helped her develop her technique.
“I got way more consistent,” she said. “The consistency wasn’t there last year. So that’s what I’m really happy about this year.”
Baseman wins shot put
Litchfield junior Jaelyn Baseman will be part of the Dragons’ throwing contingent after winning the girls shot put competition. Her winning toss of 36-7 ½ was more than three feet better than runner-up Hailey Kuperus of Delano.
“It feels great,” Baseman said. “I’ve never went to state or anything. It’ll be a first-time experience.”
Baseman began throwing as a seventh-grader and has steadily improved her form, and her success.
“Every year, I PR by a few feet, and it just keeps going up and up,” she said, adding that competition among her own teammates has played a big role in that success. “It’s like you get competition no matter what, no matter where you go, and it pushes you.”
Baseman entered last year’s section shot put finals with the top throw, but she finished fifth, so holding on to first place this season was especially satisfying, she said.
But she believes there’s even greater possibilities. Her section-winning distance last week was still short of her season-best toss of 38-1.
“It’s going to be fun,” she said of competing at the state meet. “We’ll see what happens.”
Chvatal second in long jump
Junior Lillia Chvatal finished second in the long jump on May 31, earning a trip to the state meet for the second consecutive season. She was part of the Dragons’ state-qualifying 800-meter relay team last season.
Chvatal’s long jump of 16-7 ½ was 6 inches short of section champion Elise Bjorn of Rockford.