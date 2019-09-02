Litchfield’s first play of the second half showed the kind of explosive offense the Dragons are capable of.
Unfortunately, there weren’t enough highlight-worthy plays other than that 60-yard pass from Ben Alsleben to Logan Graphenteen Friday as Litchfield fell 28-7 to Zimmerman.
“It’s one of those things, the first game of the year,” coach Jim Jackman said. “Some things aren’t going to go your way. Tonight, we probably had some things that we were just that far away from. They made some plays, and we didn’t make plays.”
Alsleben finished the game completing 12 of 24 passes for 182 yards, but was intercepted twice. Both miscues proved costly.
The first interception came with 3:40 to go in the first half and Zimmerman holding a 7-0 lead. Alsleben dropped back inside his 20 and his pass was tipped into air and grabbed by Tim Vorobyev at the Dragons’ 10-yard line.
A few plays later, Zimmerman quarterback Carter McEachern punched over from the 1-yard-line for a 14-0 lead with 1:07 left in the half.
Despite the stunning end to the first half, Litchfield rallied quickly.
On its first play from scrimmage to start the second half, Alsleben hit Graphenteen for the score.
“We just came out and were like, OK, let’s take a shot here,” Alsleben said. “I mean, we have a fast guy in Graph. He’s a good receiver. He ran his route, and I saw him and threw it up to him, and he ran under it and ran it in. That was it. It was a good play.”
A play that Jackman and his coaching staff thought might present itself more than once in Friday’s game.
“We felt that coverage-wise, we had an advantage with our outside guys against their corners,” Jackman said. “We are going to throw the ball more (this season). We have talented guys who can catch and a quarterback who can throw. We’ve just got to make those catches and avoid those mistakes.”
Bennett Lecher led the Dragons receiving corps with seven catches for 69 yards. Graphenteen had two catches for 89 yards, and Tanner Ziegenhage also had two catches for 18 yards. Drew Kotzer rounded out the receiving with one reception for six yards.
Several other opportunities slipped away, however, as the timing between Alsleben and his receivers seemed off just a bit.
“We need to work on it,” Alsleben said. “Our receivers and me, we need to know the coverage. They were running a cover-2, and there were some balls that I underthrew and there were some balls where our guys weren’t looking in time. We just need to communicate more.”
Jackman echoed his quarterback’s assessment.
“The first game of the year … maybe the ball comes out a little slower, or it’s a new coverage we faced where the receivers have to learn to sit down,” Jackman said. “They have to (understand), ‘I can’t run by that guy, I gotta sit down and catch the ball in about a 10- to 12-yard window there.”
The score stayed 14-7 until early in the fourth quarter when Vorobyev scampered for eight yard on a third-and-goal. With the kick, the Thunder went up 21-7.
Litchfield continued fighting, and with four minutes to play in the game appeared ready to close the gap to one score. But Zimmerman freshman defensive back Rylan Rivers stepped in front of an Alsleben pass at the 6-yard-line and returned it 94 yards for a touchdown, putting the game out of reach.
Though disappointed with the end result, Jackman said overall he was pleased with the Dragons’ effort.
“We knew coming in Zimmerman was going to be a good team, from looking at them on film,” coach Jim Jackman said. “Our kids’ effort was outstanding. They played the game with class, they played hard. Obviously, nobody likes to lose, but our kids, they played their tails off.”