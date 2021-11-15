Freshman goalie Kira Kuechle stopped 38 shots, and Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato scored twice in the second period as it opened the season with a 2-0 win over Minnesota River Thursday at Litchfield Civic Arena.
Kuechle, who was making her first varsity start, turned was bombarded in the first two periods but turned away all 32 shots she face. LDC’s defense stiffened in the third period, allowing just six shots on goal, all of which Kuechle stopped.
Meanwhile, after a first period in which the Dragons raced up and down the ice but failed to mount much of a threat, managing just six shots, they started quickly in the second.
Defenseman Talia Lund scored at 3:22 of the second, assisted by Amelia Benson and Olivia Robertson. Senior forward Adrianna Iverson gave the Dragons a 2-0 lead with a goal at 9:46 of the second, on an assist from Emily Johnson.
Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato was scheduled to play at Princeton Tuesday, then will head to northern Minnesota to play a couple of weekend games. The Dragons play North Shore at 7:15 p.m. Friday at Silver Bay, then take on Moose Lake Area at 3 p.m. Saturday in Moose Lake.