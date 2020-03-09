Matt Draeger stood outside the Litchfield boys basketball team’s locker room for several minutes Saturday afternoon.
It was as if the Dragons’ coach did not want to accept the end of the season.
And while he later admitted it was difficult to see the season end — especially in the buzzer-beating, heartbreaking fashion it did in Litchfield’s 45-43 loss to Maranatha Christian Academy — what was most difficult was the faces of the five seniors he knew he would see on the other side of door.
“It’s hard … just so hard to say goodbye to the seniors that have been in your program for so long and given everything they had for three years, four years,” Draeger said later. “I told them (in the locker room), the hardest part of my job is saying goodbye to those kids who have given … we have 50 practices, we’ve got Saturday mornings, we have 26 game nights during the season. You get attached to those kids.
“Some of those kids don’t ever get the limelight, and they’re going as hard as anyone else,” Draeger said. “I’m so proud of Ben (Nelson) and Tanner (Ziegenhagen) and Logan (Graphenteen) and Conrad (Yungk) and Brett (Wendlandt). You watch those guys practice, you wouldn’t know some of them, their minutes were shortened. They bring it every day with a smile on their face. I’m so proud of those kids and the type of young men they are.”
Whether in games or on the practice floor, those five players — only one of them a regular in the starting five — helped the Dragons to an 18-10 record overall and a No. 4 seed in the Section 5AA tournament, Draeger said.
Litchfield entered Saturday’s game fresh off an 18-point win over Dassel-Cokato in the first round of section play. Maranatha, 17-10 and seeded fifth, opened the tournament with a 17-point win over Breck.
What looked on paper to be a close matchup proved to be just that in a back-and-forth game that was not decided until the final shot of the game.
But it looked like it could be a different story in the game’s first few minutes as Maranatha grabbed a 12-4 lead.
“We got off to a sluggish start,” Draeger said. “A lot of these guys, it’s their first time in this type of environment. I thought we got a little star-struck. Sometimes in big games it takes a little bit to get into the flow.
“We practiced against that defense,” he added. “(But) we weren’t cutting. We were just kind of watching early, After we cut a little bit better and executed inside, it went better.”
The Dragons came all the way back and eventually had a five-point lead in the first half before Maranatha took a 26-25 lead into halftime.
Junior forward Avery Liestman led Litchfield with 14 points and six rebounds. Tyson Michels added 11 points, and Ben Nelson had nine for the Dragons.
Maranatha was led by senior forward Hakim Daniels, who poured in 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
“We knew 0 (Maciah Harut) and 1 (Daniels) were their best players,” Draeger said. “And (Daniels) played well today. We had a hard time keeping him under control.”
Litchfield built a seven-point lead in the second half, only to have Maranatha chip away at it.
Litchfield held a 43-42 lead with less than 50 seconds to play and had the ball, but the Dragons were called for a five-second violation, giving the ball to Maranatha. On their ensuing possession, Daniels as fouled and went to the line to shoot a one-and-one. Draeger called a timeout in an effort to ice the shooter — but also to send a message to the Dragons, telling them that if they rebounded a missed shot, they should push the ball up court and look for a quick shot.
“Any time you’re in that situation and call a time out, then they can switch defenses and get set up,” Draeger said. “What we told them was … push it and see if we can get something, see if we can get a layup or a wide open shot quick. A lot of times you can score in transition a lot easier.”
Daniels made his first free throw to tie the game, but missed the second with about 19 seconds to go. And Litchfield rebounded and pushed the ball, with Michels finding Liestman open in the corner, behind the 3-point line. Liestman’s shot with about 8 seconds to go rattled around the rim but came out and was rebounded by Maranatha.
“We had a wide open look at the other end, and I think it hit every part of the rim and popped out,” Draeger said. “That’s basketball.”
After a timeout, Maranatha inbounded to Harut — Maranatha’s other top offensive weapon, who to that point had six points — who found a seam in the Dragons’ zone, penetrated and lofted a shot over two defenders. The ball danced around the rim, falling through the net just as the clock expired.
“We put that defense in just for that reason, and he was still able to split it,” Draeger said. “The kid made a heckuva play.”
The kind of play that could leave a bad taste for the team and coaching staff on the other end. And, perhaps, looking to the future for a shot at redemption.
“As coaches, you’re always looking ahead,” Draeger said. “But right now, it’s about taking care of the kids that won’t be back, making sure that they know how much they mean to us and our program and our school.”
SECTION 5AA QUARTERFINALS
Result Saturday
Maranatha 45, Litchfield 43
Maranatha 26 19 — 45
Litchfield 25 18 — 43
MARANATHA — Maciah Harut 8, Hakim Daniels 22 (6 assists), David Ross 3, Benji Bruce 0, Bailey McDonald 4, Isaiah Bluford 2, Jeremiah Lavelle 6. FG 16-42, FT 7-13, Fouls 11. 3-pointers: Daniels 3, McDonald, Lavelle 2. Rebounds: Daniels 6.
LITCHFIELD — Ben Alsleben 6, Tyson Michels 11, Avery Liestman 14, Tanner Ziegenhagen 0, Logan Graphenteen 0, Drew Kotzer 3, Ben Nelson 9. FG 17-33, FT 3-5, Fouls 12. 3-pointers: Alsleben 2, Michels, Liestman 2, Kotzer. Rebounds: Liestman 6, Kotzer 5.
SECTION 5AA FIRST ROUND
Result Thursday
Litchfield 59, Dassel-Cokato 31
Dassel-Cokato 21 20 — 41
Litchfield 30 29 — 59
DASSEL-COKATO — Sanders Asplin 19 (8 rebounds), Ethan Mayer 0, Eli Gillman 8, Cade Ortquist 9, Jacob Gnerer 0, Ben Smock 0, Ethan Stertz 0, Gaige Webb 0, Kyan Lynk 2, David Miller 0, Luke Woetzel 0, Mason Ailie 0, Solomon Jorgensen 3. FG 11-47, 3-pointers 4-22 (Gilman 2, Ortquist 2).
LITCHFIELD — Ben Alsleben 2, Bret Wendlandt 0, Tyson Michels 10, Avery Liestman 15, Tanner Ziegenhagen 0, Logan Graphenteen 2, Drew Kotzer 6, Ben Nelson 13 (10 rebounds), Logan King 0, Beau Weseloh 7, Gabe Peel 0, Alex Draeger 0, Tanner Kohls 0, Elijah Schacherer 0, Dom Dietel 2, Conrad Yungk 2, Levi Schmidt 0, Christian Kelsey 0. FG 24-45, 3 pointers 6-15 (Michels, Liestman 3, Kotzer, Weseloh).