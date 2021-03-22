The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato 15U girls hockey team will play in the state tournament this weekend at Dodge County Ice Arena located in Kasson.
The team heads to state with a 16-1 record after winning the region tournament this past weekend.
LDC won the district by beating Sartell-Sauk Rapids 1-0 on March 14 in St. Cloud. The following weekend the girls won region, beating Alexandria 4-2 in the championship game Sunday
“We scored eight goals in our region semifinal game and they came from five different players," coach Joel Hillmann said, touting the balanced attack the team brings to the rink each game. "In our region championship game, we scored four goals from four different players. We’ve shown that we can score from anywhere, and we pair that with exceptional defense and goaltending. We’ve only given up 15 goals in our 17 games.”
The team faced adversity shortly after coming back to the ice in January when one of the forwards, Camryn Iverson, broke her arm. Camryn broke her opposite wrist in November, prior to the COVID pause.
“When we lost Camryn, we were down to nine skaters and a goalie," coach Dan Robertson said. "For six weeks, we played three defense and rotated girls into different positions on the forward lines. The girls fought hard to keep up with other teams that had more players. But they did so with a lot of determination and success.
“Getting Camryn back for the region tournament was a lift to the team because we could fill two complete lines," Robertson added.
The coaches also commented that it is especially rewarding for the team because the 15U team was “revived” to be part of the LDC youth program again this year, after being discontinued years ago. Due to the irregular high school season schedule this season, the varsity and youth coaches and the player’s parents decided to have a 15U team in lieu of a junior varsity team. These players will be part of the high school program next year.