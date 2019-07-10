The Litchfield legion baseball team squeaked out a home victory Tuesday, taking home a 6-5 victory against Albany.
Litch scored two runs in the first and third innings for a 4-0 lead, but Albany posted three runs in the fourth to bring the deficit to one. Litch scored a run in both the fourth and fifth innings for a 6-3 lead, but Albany continued its push with a run in the sixth. It tallied one more run in the seventh, but couldn't get another run across as Litch earned the victory.
Joe Pennertz had two hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Carter Block added two hits, including a double of his own, with three RBIs.
Litch next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday when it travels to face Benson.
Litchfield Legion 6, Albany Legion 5 (July 9)
Albany ... 000 301 1 - 5
Litch ...... 202 110 x - 6
Litch stats
Batting - O. Boerema 0-4; C. Marquardt 1-4, R; M. Tibbits 1-4, RBI; J. Pennertz 2-3, 2R; B. Wendlandt 2-2, 2R, BB; C. Block 2-2, 3RBI; A. Liestman 0-1; B. Alsleben 1-3, RBI; B. Lecher 1-3, R; T. Peterson 0-2, RBI; Totals - 10-28, 6R, 6RBI, BB, 2K
Pitching - J. Ramthun (W) 4IP-3H-3R-2ER-2BB-1K; B. Wendlandt 3IP-4H-2R-2ER-1BB-1K