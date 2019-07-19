The Litchfield legion baseball team got its postseason off to a dominating start Thursday, beating Eden Valley-Watkins 11-2.
The contest was the first game of the Northeast Sub-District No. 7 tournament. Top-seeded Litchfield scored four runs in the second inning and another in the third for a 5-0 lead. EVW got on the board with two runs in the fourth, but Litch responded with two runs in the fourth, another in the fifth and three more in the sixth to blow the game open.
Carter Block had three hits, including a double, along with three runs scored for Litchfield. Bennett Lecher had two hits and two runs, while Owen Boerema had two hits and two RBIs. Cade Marquardt had two hits, including a triple, two walks and two RBIs.
EVW next plays at 11 a.m. Saturday against New London-Spicer at Optimist Park, followed by Litchfield against Paynesville at 1:30 p.m.
Litchfield Legion 11, Eden Valley-Watkins Legion 2 (Sub-district tourney, July 18)
EVW ... 000 200 0 - 2
Litch ... 041 213 x - 11
Litch stats
Batting - O. Boerema 2-3, R, 2RBI; J. Johnson 0-1; C. Marquardt 2-2, R, 2RBI, 2BB; M. Tibbits 1-4, R, RBI; J. Pennertz 0-3; C. Kelsey 0-1; C. Block 3-4, 3R; D. Kotzer 1-4; J. Hank 0-0, RBI, BB; A. Liestman 0-1, 2R, BB, HBP; B. Lecher 2-3, 2R, RBI, HBP; T. Peterson 0-4, R, SB; Totals - 11-30, 11R, 7RBI, 4BB, 2K
2B - Block, Boerema; 3B - Marquardt
Pitching - B. Wendlandt (W) 4IP-5H-2R-2ER-1BB-2K; J. Ramthun 2IP-0H-0R-0ER-1BB-4K; J. Pennertz 1IP-0H-0R-0ER-0BB-1K
EVW stats
Batting - D. Lincoln 0-1, 2BB; C. Lincoln 0-3; C. Geislinger 0-3; M. Bautsch 2-3, R; A. Farenbacher 0-3; J. Geislinger 0-3, RBI; G. Mathies 2-3, R; D. Utecht 1-3, RBI; N. Geislinger 0-3; Totals - 5-25, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB, 7K
3B - Mathies, Bautsch
Pitching - A. Farenbacher (L) 2IP-4H-4R-0ER-2BB-0K; M. Bautsch 2IP-2H-3R-0ER-1BB-1K; J. Geislinger 2IP-5H-4R-4ER-1BB-1K