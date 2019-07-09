The Litchfield legion baseball team dropped a tight road contest Monday, falling 5-4 to New London-Spicer.
Litch scored a run in the first inning for an early lead, but NLS posted three runs in the third for take a 3-1 lead. Litch added a run in both the fifth and sixth innings to tie the game, but NLS added two runs in the bottom of the sixth to retake the lead. Litchfield scored one run in the seventh but couldn't get another home in a one-run defeat.
Cade Marquardt had two hits, including a triple, a walk and two runs for Litch. Owen Boerema threw six innings on the mound and struck out 10 while allowing just two earned runs.
Litch next plays at 7 p.m. Tuesday when it hosts Albany.
New London-Spicer Legion 5, Litchfield Legion 4 (July 8)
Litch ... 100 011 1 - 4
NLS .... 003 002 x - 5
Litch stats
Batting - O. Boerema 1-4, R; C. Marquardt 2-3, 2R, BB; M. Tibbits 1-2; J. Pennertz 0-3, BB; B. Wendland 0-2, RBI, 2BB; C. Block 0-2, BB; J. Ramthun 1-2, RBI; J. Johnson 0-3; T. Peterson 0-2; Totals - 5-23, 4R, 2RBI, 6BB, 6K
3B - Marquardt
Pitching - O. Boerema (L) 6IP-6H-5R-2ER-4BB-10K