The season came to an end for the Litchfield American Legion baseball team Sunday, when it was eliminated in the sub-district tournament.
“There's only one team that's happy at the end of the year,” coach Scott Marquardt said. “Everybody wants to win it.”
Litchfield was the host for the District No. 7 Northeast Sub-district tournament and got its postseason off to a dominating start Thursday, beating Eden Valley-Watkins 11-2.
Top-seeded Litchfield scored four runs in the second inning and another in the third for a 5-0 lead. EV-W got on the board with two runs in the fourth, but Litchfield responded with two runs in the fourth, another in the fifth and three more in the sixth to blow the game open.
Carter Block had three hits, including a double, along with three runs scored for Litchfield. Bennett Lecher had two hits and two runs, while Owen Boerema had two hits and two RBIs. Cade Marquardt had two hits, including a triple, two walks and two RBIs.
Following the victory, Litchfield met No. 2 Paynesville. Litchfield's often potent offense was shut down by Paynesville.
Litchfield mustered only one hit and one walk in the contest, and couldn't get a run across in a 1-0 loss. Boerema accounted for the team's only hit and threw a complete game on the mound, striking out 11 and not allowing an earned run.
“That's a tough one. We felt pretty good going into that game with our No. 1 pitcher on the mound," Marquardt said. "The first couple innings, we had a couple hard hit balls … right at people. Sometimes you'd be better to be lucky than good. Credit to Paynesville, we never got a whole lot going after the second or third inning.”
With the loss, Litchfield was forced to play an elimination game immediately after against New London-Spicer. NLS jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the second inning, but Litchfield responded with a run in the second, two in the third and another in the fourth. Three more runs for Litchfield in the fifth gave it the lead, and another two runs in the sixth extended the advantage to 9-5. NLS scored two runs in the seventh, but Litchfield held on for a 9-7 win.
“I think the kids were having a little bit of a hangover against NLS from the previous game and came out flat," Marquardt said. "The season's on the line at that point. … It was a fun game and really nice to see the kids fight back from a situation that was looking pretty bleak.”
Litchfield advanced for a rematch with Paynesville in the championship series Sunday. Needing two wins to advance to the district tournament, Litchfield jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Paynesville responded by piecing together two runs in the third inning to tie the game, and posting two more in the fifth to take the lead. Litchfield added a run in the sixth, but it wasn't enough in a 4-3 loss to end its season.
"We didn't have much luck against Paynesville," Marquardt said. "If you look at the quality at bats and the number of balls, we had the upper hand there … we couldn't get anything to go our way."
Paynesville, which reached the high school state tournament, advanced to the four-team district tournament. Facing tough competition in the sub-district may have cut Litchfield's postseason short, according to Marquardt, but there appears to be bright days ahead for players on the team.
“I think we could be very competitive at the next level in our district,” Marquardt said. “The kids fought pretty hard and saw some young kids (perform) … they're going to be nice contributors to the high school team.”
Litchfield Legion 11, Eden Valley-Watkins Legion 2 (District 7 NE sub-district, July 18)
EVW ... 000 200 0 - 2
Litch ... 041 213 x - 11
Litch stats
Batting - O. Boerema 2-3, R, 2RBI; J. Johnson 0-1; C. Marquardt 2-2, R, 2RBI, 2BB; M. Tibbits 1-4, R, RBI; J. Pennertz 0-3; C. Kelsey 0-1; C. Block 3-4, 3R; D. Kotzer 1-4; J. Hank 0-0, RBI, BB; A. Liestman 0-1, 2R, BB, HBP; B. Lecher 2-3, 2R, RBI, HBP; T. Peterson 0-4, R, SB; Totals - 11-30, 11R, 7RBI, 4BB, 2K
2B - Block, Boerema; 3B - Marquardt
Pitching - B. Wendlandt (W) 4IP-5H-2R-2ER-1BB-2K; J. Ramthun 2IP-0H-0R-0ER-1BB-4K; J. Pennertz 1IP-0H-0R-0ER-0BB-1K
EVW stats
Batting - D. Lincoln 0-1, 2BB; C. Lincoln 0-3; C. Geislinger 0-3; M. Bautsch 2-3, R; A. Farenbacher 0-3; J. Geislinger 0-3, RBI; G. Mathies 2-3, R; D. Utecht 1-3, RBI; N. Geislinger 0-3; Totals - 5-25, 2R, 2RBI, 2BB, 7K
3B - Mathies, Bautsch
Pitching - A. Farenbacher (L) 2IP-4H-4R-0ER-2BB-0K; M. Bautsch 2IP-2H-3R-0ER-1BB-1K; J. Geislinger 2IP-5H-4R-4ER-1BB-1K
Paynesville Legion 1, Litchfield Legion 0 (District 7 NE sub-district, July 20)
Paynes ... 001 000 0 - 1
Litch ...... 000 000 0 - 0
Litch stats
Batting - O. Boerema 1-3; C. Marquardt 0-2, BB; M. Tibbits 0-3; J. Pennertz 0-3; C. Block 0-3; B. Wendlandt 0-2; D. Kotzer 0-2; B. Lecher 0-2; T. Peterson 0-2; Totals - 1-22, 0R, 0RBI, 1BB, 4K
Pitching - O. Boerema (L) 7IP-4H-1R-0ER-1BB-11K
Litchfield Legion 9, New London-Spicer Legion 7 (District 7 NE sub-district, July 21)
NLS .... 140 000 2 - 7
Litch ... 012 132 x - 9
Litch stats
Batting - O. Boerema 2-5, 2R, RBI; C. Marquardt 2-3, HBP; M. Tibbits 1-2, R, 3RBI, 2BB; J. Pennertz 1-3, R, BB; B. Wendlandt 0-4, RBI; C. Block 0-3, R, HBP; D. Kotzer 1-2, 2R, BB, HBP; B. Lecher 2-3, R, RBI, BB; T. Peterson 0-1; B. Alsleben 1-3, R, RBI; Totals - 10-29, 9R, 7RBI, 5BB, 3K
2B - Pennertz
Pitching - A. Liestman (W) 6IP-8H-5R-1ER-2BB-6K; T. Peterson 1IP-2H-2R-1ER-0BB-0K
Paynesville Legion 4, Litchfield Legion 3 (District 7 NE sub-district, July 21)
Paynes ... 002 020 0 - 4
Litch ...... 200 001 0 - 3
Litch stats
Batting - O. Boerema 0-3, BB; C. Marquardt 1-3, R; M. Tibbits 0-4; J. Pennertz 1-1, 2R, BB, HBP; C. Block 2-2, RBI, BB; D. Kotzer 0-3; B. Alsleben 1-3, RBI; B. Lecher 0-3; T. Peterson 0-1, BB; C. Kelsey 0-1; Totals - 5-24, 3R, 3RBI, 5BB, 4K
2B - Block
Pitching - J. Ramthun 4IP-3H-2R-2ER-2BB-2K; B. Wendlandt 2.1IP-5H-2R-2ER-1BB-0K; J. Pennertz 0.2IP-1H-0R-0ER-0BB-0K