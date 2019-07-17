The summer is barely a month old, but the culmination of the summer baseball schedule has arrived. The Litchfield legion baseball team will begin its postseason quest Thursday night as it looks to advance out of its sub-district tournament
Litchfield, whose record sits well above .500, earned the top-seed in the four-team tournament and is the host for the weekend’s contests. Its first matchup is at 7 p.m. when it hosts Eden Valley-Watkins, a team it has beaten twice this season. Paynesville earned the No. 2 seed and plays No. 3 New London-Spicer in the other opening-round game.
The second day of the tournament is Saturday, with the final games coming on Sunday. Though Litch earned the top-seed, head coach Scott Marquardt believes that it’s a tough tournament to come out on top of.
“The difference between the one, two and three seeds in our sub-district is pretty small,” he said, noting that Paynesville is undefeated and went to the high school state tournament. “And, of course, New London-Spicer has a nice team. They knocked us off once this year and we’ve beaten them twice, so we’ve had some pretty close battles.”
Litch has defeated EVW twice this season, but has lost to both of the other teams. Earning the top seed puts Marquardt in a unique position as the team to beat while also making formulating a plan for his pitching staff harder.
“It makes our job a little bit harder actually getting the one seed, if you can believe that, I think,” Marquardt said. “If we get that two or three seed, we’re going to throw Owen Boerema that first game to get that first win. Now, if you’re looking down the road and trying to figure out your best probability of winning the entire sub-district, now that changes a little bit … Do you try to throw a number two or number three (pitcher), knowing that if you play your game you should beat the four seed?”
Boerema is the ace of the staff this summer, but fellow pitchers Avery Liestman and Brett Wendlandt are among those strong performers that Litchfield will lean on to make its way past the weekend.
“I’ve always been a believer (that) you throw your best pitcher available when you can and sew up as many wins as you can, but you also have to take a little bit of an approach of looking down the road,” Marquardt said. “We’re going to have to win three games in a matter of four days to move on … you’ve got to put yourself in the best position to do that.”
Marquardt said that he’s moved around several players in the lineup and the field based on availability, and that he’s been impressed by how they’ve adjusted. The leaders from the spring varsity team, he added, have maintained leadership that he expects to carry over into the playoffs.
“This group of kids is pretty accomplished already. They had a really nice regular season in the high school season. They’ve won a lot of games … despite being short-handed for a number of those games,” Marquardt said. “I don’t know if there’s necessarily been any big surprises, other than I’ve been really happy with the consistency that they’ve had.
If Litch advances out of the sub-district, it would play a best-of-three series beginning next Tuesday against a fellow sub-district champion. Another best-of-three series would follow with the winner of that series earning a spot in the state tournament. Before getting that far, though, Litchfield needs to win the sub-district tourney on its home field.
“It’ll be an interesting weekend,” Marquardt said.