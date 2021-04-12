After three state tournament appearances and 140 wins during her high school career, Shanna Kinny knew she wanted to keep playing tennis after she graduated from Litchfield High School.
She didn’t have to go far to find a place to do that.
Kinny is in her second season on the St. Cloud State University women’s tennis team, where she’s playing both singles and doubles — and experiencing the difference in skill level between high school and Division II college tennis.
“It surprised me, really,” Kinny said of the talent level of the college game. “It’s super competitive. It’s a lot more challenging than high school. It’s helped me improve my game, that’s for sure.”
Kinny has played second, third and fourth singles and first and second doubles this year for a Huskies team that is 5-8 overall and 3-7 in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. Kinny’s record so far this season is 7-6 as a singles player and 5-8 in doubles.
The 2019 LHS graduate saw her greatest postseason success as a doubles player in high school, pairing with Laney Huhner in 2015 and with Avery Stilwell in 2017 and 2018 to qualify for the state tournament. As just freshmen, Kinny and Huhner teamed up to claim the Class A state doubles consolation title. After missing a state tournament appearance in 2016, Kinny teamed up with another Dragons tennis phenom, Avery Stilwell, to finish third in the state in 2017 and again in 2018 to take second.
The success she experienced during her high school career — and the friendships she built through tennis — convinced Kinny that she wanted to continue playing competitively somewhere, if she could.
“My high school experience was super fun,” Kinny said. “If it wasn’t for my good experience in high school, I never would have played college tennis. I really loved playing both singles and doubles (throughout high school), and in college you get to play both, so it just seemed like a good situation for me.”
Kinny visited a handful of colleges as she weighed her next step, academically and athletically. St. Cloud State University’s proximity to home made it an immediate frontrunner, plus its community health program fit her career interests.
Litchfield High School coach Matt Draeger helped connect Kinny with SCSU head coach Berit Merrill, who was beginning her first season in 2019. Before long, Kinny’s decision was made.
And it seems to have been the right one for reasons far beyond the tennis court — though like the strings on a racket, her academic and social contentment are intertwined with the game.
“When arriving on campus for the first time, being in tennis helps you make friends right away,” Kinny said. “I’ve met some of my best friends on the tennis team.”
Those bonds of friendship have grown stronger as the team has traveled for competitions around Minnesota and the Dakotas the past two seasons. Long van rides, staying in hotels and going out to eat are a part of the college tennis experience that Kinny says she enjoys.
Of course, there’s also the competition, and Kinny has learned a lot — and improved a lot, she says — through practices and matches. Among the things she’s worked on the most is becoming a more aggressive player.
That’s no small adjustment for a player who spent much of her high school career on the baseline, wearing down opponents with consistent ground strokes. Kinny has honed that game since she started playing tennis, she thinks it was in second grade. Throughout middle and high school, in addition to practices with the LHS team, Kinny took private lessons to improve.
Now, though, her college coaches want to see Kinny take the game to her opponent more often. It’s a strategy she agrees with, even if she’s not always comfortable in the role.
“I’m starting to play a more aggressive game,” she said. “That’s something I’ve always want to improve. I’m coming to the net more often, taking bigger shots. My coaches have helped me grow in that way. They’ve shown me how I can go for bigger shots and be successful doing that.
“I just need to focus on playing my spot and not playing passive, not playing defensive,” she added. “It’s out of my comfort zone to play that way, but I can do it. Some things I’ve improved on quite a bit and hope to improve on even more in the next two years.”