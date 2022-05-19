Six Litchfield High School seniors earned recognition for their athletic and academic successes, as well as their leadership qualities during the annual athletic banquet Wednesday.
Margaret Boerema and Beau Weseloh were chosen female and male Athlete of the Year. Britney Prahl and Logan King earned Scholar Athlete of the Year. Taylor Draeger and Tanner Kohls were selected for the Dragon Award.
Following is a closer look at each of the winners:
Athlete of the Year
Boerema has participated in swimming and basketball throughout high school, and this year added track and field to back to her athletic resume. The common theme that emerged from comments made by her coaches was one of an athlete always looking to improve and to do what was necessary to help her team.
"You can say Maggie was the face of our swim program this season by her tireless effort in and out of the pool," swimming and diving head coach Tim Hroma wrote. "Our team will be forever grateful for the work she put into building a team we can all be proud of for generations to come."
Teammates voted Boerema the girls basketball team's most improved player following her junior year, and she came back even better for her senior season, according to coach Eric Hulterstrum.
"Maggie has a tremendous work ethic that has landed her in the position to become an Athlete of the Year," Hulterstrum wrote. "She will be missed by everyone."
Track and field coach Tait Christensen credited Boerema with being up to whatever challenge came her way.
"She came in as a thrower, but has been willing to compete in other events, even the 3,200-meter," Christensen said. "Her process and leadership has been great to have back on the track."
Weseloh, who has been a two-year varsity starter in football, basketball and baseball, is someone who "prides himself on working to his highest potential," football coach Jim Jackman wrote. He has "fully invested himself in all three Dragon programs."
Weseloh played every defensive position on the field in football during his high school career, Jackman said, "many times due to a team need, but also because of Beau's intelligence, athleticism and his ability."
Those qualities were echoed on the basketball court and baseball diamond, as well, according to his coaches.
"His teammates and coaches put a tremendous amount of responsibility on his shoulders for us to be successful and he always answered the bell," basketball coach Matt Draeger wrote. "Whether it was getting the big rebound, handling the other team's pressure or just making a big play when it was needed, he was always the guy we relied on.
"I don't know if we ever had a player that cared more about winning and his teammates than Beau," Draeger added.
Baseball coach Jeff Wollin described Weseloh as "one of the most committed and competitive athletes to ever play for the Litchfield Dragons. His intensity, determination and willingness to prepare during the season and offseason make him a very unique high school athlete....
"His enthusiasm for all three of the sports he plays is unmatched," Wollin continued. "Beau truly exemplifies the most positive characteristics of the classic three-sport athlete."
Scholar Athlete of the Year
Prahl "has earned all of her accolades because of her work ethic," wrote Draeger, who coached her in tennis. "She's the hardest worker at hitting tennis balls, picking up tennis balls, putting away equipment, studying for a test. It really doesn't matter what she does, she will work harder than anyone else..."
Prahl teamed with Kylie Michels to finished second in the State Class A doubles tournament this past fall, and to help the Dragons team also earn state runner-up honors. She finished her career with a 90-23 record while lettering four years, earning three all-conference and four academic all-conference honors, and was academic all-state as a senior.
She also served as a manager for the boys basketball team, and this spring is playing softball, where she's been a solid contributor since her freshman year.
"Brittney Prahl has been the ultimate team player for us," softball coach Luke Braaten said. "She has been asked to be a pinch runner, play outfield, second base, third base, shortstop and catcher. She was even practicing at first base, just in case."
Prahl's typical answer to a request, Braaten wrote, is "sure coach, whatever you need. She always has a smile on her face and her attitude and effort is infectious."
A three-sport athlete, King also shines in the classroom, making him especially qualified for the Scholar Athlete Award, according to Jackman, for whom King played quarterback and defensive back this past season. That team reached the section semifinals by knocking off the state's top-ranked team, Providence Academy, in the first round of the playoffs, a game in which King scored the winning touchdown with seconds to play.
"Logan has constantly trained to be a winner," Jackman said. "He understands the process of setting goals and how to achieve them. He uses his time wisely to advance his skills whether it is in the classroom, the field, on the court or track. He has committed himself to each sport and worked extremely hard to do his best."
King's impact on the Dragons basketball team the past season "can never be measured," according to Draeger. A two-year letterwinner in basketball, King's "positive energy that he brought not only to the basketball team but to every aspect of his life" is a quality that will be missed, Draeger added.
King has been on the track and field team for six seasons, coach Shane Satterlee said, and this year is a member of three relay teams with a chance to reach the state meet, and is an important piece of "one of the best teams Litchfield has had in the past 20 years."
Dragon Award
The Dragon Award has been given the past six years in recognition of student athletes who demonstrate "heart, desire and character," Activities Director Justin Brown said. "The things these student athletes do for their teams may not show up in the headlines or the boxscore, but they are top notch teammates and always a pleasure to coach."
Taylor Draeger and Tanner Kohls best fit the description this year, according to coaches, who voted on the awards.
Draeger overcame physical challenges that created uncertainty about if she would ever play tennis or sports in high school, Matt Draeger, her father and tennis coach wrote. One thing drove Draeger while going to "hundreds of appointments, multiple surgeries and weekly treatments — she didn't want to let her teammates and coaches down," Matt Draeger wrote.
"I've watched her battle through illnesses and injuries her senior year," girls basketball coach Eric Hulterstrum wrote. "She was not able to participate at all because of surgery, but she still showed up to everything, ready to help in some sort of capacity ... she's very deserving of the Dragon Award."
Softball coach Luke Braaten said that Draeger "has overcome so many challenges and setbacks with her health," but has persevered and as a starting pitcher helped the Litchfield softball team reach the section finals in 2021, and win a conference title in 2019. She also was named to the all-section team twice, and was all-state honorable mention last season.
Kohls is "committed to do his best 100% of the time," according to football coach Jim Jackman, and has been a silent leader through his discipline and perseverance. "He's never one to complain, question or display any frustration or negative body language on the field," Jackman said. "He is a coachable young man that is dependable and willing to do what is best for the team at all coasts."
He was a two-year starter on defense for the football team and earned honorable mention all-district this past fall.
Basketball coach Matt Draeger said Kohls' "qualities include being highly intelligent, highly competitive and more mentally tough" than opponents. His greatest basketball strength was his offensive rebounding, Draeger said, as he often grabbed the ball over taller players.
"...It's something that very few want to do," Draeger said of offensive rebounding."...Tanner loved doing all the things on the court that no one else wanted to do."
AAA Award winners
Boerema and King also were feted for being nominated for the AAA Award. Sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League, AAA recognizes student athletes who stand out in Academics, Athletics and Arts. AAA nominees qualify for the award by having a “B” or better grade point average and participating in MSHSL-sponsored athletics and fine arts activities.
Hulterstrum wins Arion Award
Senior Greta Hulterstrum was named winner of the Arion Award, which recognizes a student who has made contributions and demonstrated commitment to music throughout high school. Vocal music teacher Joel Green and instrumental music teacher David Ceasar praised Hulterstrum as a shining example.
"Greta has grown into a first class musician by prioritizing her practice routine and being committed to excellence," Green wrote in his selection form. "Her dedication to and leadership of the musical arts at Litchfield High School will be missed. Her involvement in our programs brought professionalism and quality that is seldom seen or heard at the high school level."
Hulterstrum modeled a positive attitude and demonstrated patience and gentleness when leading her peers, Green added.
Ceasar called Hulterstrum "one of those students that you get once in a teaching career." Her love for playing the flute and her talent for it led him to encourage her to seek lessons beyond what he could provide her — in the eighth grade. She did that, and her skills have grown immensely, yet she has remained an integral part of the LHS music program.
"She is a semi-professional flutist and still maintains her loyalty to her friendships from school and programs she has been involved in," Ceasar wrote. "I consider myself fortunate to have gotten to spend so much time with and around her."
Other nominees for the award were Ben Blomberg, Nick Pofahl, Nic Cox, Ethan Johnson, Elijah Schacherer, Matt Pofahl and Kaylee Sundve.