It wasn’t quite the day coach Matt Draeger and the Litchfield girls tennis team hoped for, but there was still plenty to celebrate.
The Dragons, who last week won the Section 6A team championship and a berth in the state tournament, had two doubles teams and a singles player competing for spots in the state individual tournament Tuesday at Rogers Tennis Club. Draeger believed it possible for all of them to reach the state tournament.
One of the doubles teams — Ryanna Steinhaus and Karlee Prahl — and singles players Isla Dille earned advancement. Steinhaus and Prahl won the section title, while Dille finished second in singles. Doubles team Lauren Erickson and Olivia Olson missed the state tournament, settling for third after a heartbreaking semifinals loss.
“We couldn’t have had five better players competing today,” Draeger said. “And obviously, things didn’t go our way in the one match, but it was still a pretty good day.”
The State Class A Tournament runs Oct. 25-28 at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center in Minneapolis. The tournament begins with team competition, with Litchfield squaring off against Staples-Motley in the first round Tuesday. The individual tournament opens Thursday, Oct. 27.
It will be a busy week for Steinhaus, Prahl and Dille as they compete both for the team and as individuals.
“It feels really good,” Steinhaus said after she and Prahl wrapped up the Section 6A doubles title Tuesday. “The stress is all gone.”
Steinhaus and Prahl were the top seeds for the section tournament, even though they spent the entire regular season as the top two singles players in Litchfield’s lineup. Their experience playing together prior to the section tournament was limited to a couple of matches this past summer in the Watercade tennis tournament and a practice match or two earlier this fall.
But the way their games meshed as they steamrolled through the Section 6A field to the section title, it was as if Steinhaus and Prahl had been playing together for years.
“As a team, we kind of prioritize going to the net, so it wasn’t that much of a shift (from singles play),” Steinhaus said.
“Yeah, because we’re already aggressive singles players anyway, we play well in doubles,” Prahl agreed.
Steinhaus won the section singles championship last season and reached the quarterfinals of the state tournament while being ranked among the top 10 singles players in the state. But she said she already was thinking then about a switch to doubles for this year’s postseason, talking to her future partner and coaches about the move.
“I was kind of set on playing doubles,” Steinhaus said. “I’ve always missed playing doubles when I’ve played singles for so long. And I feel good with my partner, so…”
Prahl teamed with Erickson at doubles during the postseason last year, and the duo reached the section semifinals before losing to the Litchfield duo of Kylee Michels and Britney Prahl — Karlee’s older sister — who went on to win the section championship and finish third at state.
Teaming up with Steinhaus for individual play this postseason made sense, Prahl said.
“It was pretty natural,” she said. “We both know how one another plays.”
Draeger agreed with the “natural” feel to the Steinhaus-Prahl duo, too.
“They have worked really hard at the game,” Draeger said. “They’re pretty athletic, their knowledge of the game is pretty good. You know, it doesn’t matter if it’s singles or doubles, they’re highly competitive. They expect to play well, and they expect to win.”
And win they did. In impressive style.
Steinhaus and Prahl lost just three games in four section matches, closing out the championship with a 6-0, 6-1 win over New London-Spicer’s Brooke Adelman and Delaney Hanson, who had advanced to the finals by beating the Dragons’ other doubles team, Erickson and Olson, in the semifinals 6-3, 7-5.
“We’re pretty fortunate to have some kids that really like to compete, and they rise to the occasion when they have to,” Draeger said. “I thought they did that today.”
Dille did her part in elevating her play in the section tournament, as well.
Seeded third, she cruised through the first two rounds of the tournament, losing just one game. She dispatched Sauk Centre’s Hailey Hokanson, the No. 2 seed, 6-1, 6-2 in the semifinals Tuesday morning. Her run came to an end against top-seeded Leah Maddock of Osakis in the finals, where Dille lost 6-2, 6-1.
She then spent some anxious moments watching the third-place match between Hokanson and Maya Mayhew of New London-Spicer. When Hokanson emerged a 6-3, 7-5 winner, meaning Dille would not have to play a true-second match, she relaxed, knowing she was going to state as the Section 6A runner-up.
“It’s a little stressful sometimes,” Dille said of watching the third-place match, “because you can’t control it. But I’m happy now.”
Just an eighth-grader, Dille’s state qualifying performance puts her in pretty good company in the Litchfield girls tennis program. Avery Stilwell, a 2021 graduate who finished among the program’s career wins leaders, qualified for the state tournament in doubles as an eighth-grader.
“Avery is the elite of the elite we’ve had here, so Isla is in pretty good company to go to state at such a young age,” Draeger said. “She has high aspirations, and it’s another step today, recognizing what it’s going to take.”
While the three wins she earned on the way to the finals were what got her to the state tournament, the match against Maddock — ranked among the top five singles players in the state — might have been the most important in terms of Dille’s development as a player, Draeger said. It was a conversation the coach and player had during court switches throughout the match.
“I told her … this is where you want to be — ‘you’re seeing yourself here in a few years,’” Draeger said. “Isla, the first set, I thought, didn’t play within herself, (she) tried to do too much. When you get to a championship match, sometimes that happens. So we were just trying to remind her to play her game. When you play third (or) fourth singles players, you can get away with not doing some things right. But the higher you go up the ladder, you start leaving balls in wrong spots, and they make you pay for it.
“Isla has come a long way, though, and she’s going to continue to work, and this is just another learning experience,” Draeger added. “You’re only going to get so many chances to play in championship matches in your life. And every chance you get, you’re going to learn from it. I think she learned a little bit today, that’s the key.”