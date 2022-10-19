Dragons earn medals

Litchfield earned five medals in the Section 6A individual tennis tournament Tuesday at Rogers Tennis Club. From left, Lauren Erickson and Olivia Olson finished third in doubles, Karlee Prahl and Ryanna Steinhaus won the doubles championship, and Isla Dille finished second in singles.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRENT SCHACHERER

It wasn’t quite the day coach Matt Draeger and the Litchfield girls tennis team hoped for, but there was still plenty to celebrate.

The Dragons, who last week won the Section 6A team championship and a berth in the state tournament, had two doubles teams and a singles player competing for spots in the state individual tournament Tuesday at Rogers Tennis Club. Draeger believed it possible for all of them to reach the state tournament.

