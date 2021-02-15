Things were different the second time around.
Litchfield wrapped up a winning week with a big win over Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted Friday, writing a different script than the first meeting between the two teams.
That first game saw a pesky HL-W-W team refuse to be put away by the Dragons, who eventually hung on for a 54-52 win on the Lakers’ home court. There was no such drama in the second meeting.
The Dragons erupted or 43 first-half points as they built a 14-point lead heading into the intermission on the way to a 63-44 win. The cushion was built on hot outside shooting, with sophomore Alex Draeger hitting four of his game-high five three-pointers in the first half. Draeger finished with 15 points, behind only senior Avery Liestman’s 23 points. Beau Weseloh added 11 points.
“Shooting is contagious, you know,” Litchfield coach Matt Draeger said. “A couple of guys get going and then all of a sudden, that opens up some other things, and it opens up the inside.
“We were able to get the ball inside a little bit, then kick it back out,” he added. “Everyone just played a little bit more free. Alex and Avery really got us going in the first half.”
Playing with the double-digit lead, the Dragons also played smart and efficiently with the ball in the second half, Draeger said.
“The second half, we had some key possessions,” he said. “We ran a minute off the clock and scored a layup. We had a couple more possessions where we ran, you know, 30-45 seconds off the clock and ended up with a layup. So I was just happy with that.”
Meanwhile, the Litchfield defense was solid as ever, limiting HL-W-W to 31 percent shooting from the floor, including 22 percent from 3-point range. The Lakers also had just one player, Drew Burau, reach double figures with 13 points.
“They have some guys that have played a lot of basketball and they have some real strong, physical kids inside and I thought we did a great job against them,” Draeger said. “Our post guys worked really hard. In order to compete with they you have to work really hard. And I thought Beau (Weseloh) and Ben (Alsleben) were the key to the whole thing because they the inside most of the night and forced them to be a perimeter team.”
Litchfield was scheduled to meet Annandale in a home game Tuesday and travel to Dassel-Cokato Friday, the start of its second trip through the Wright County West Conference.