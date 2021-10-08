Two runners placed in the top 25 to help Litchfield to a fifth-place finish in its own invitational cross country meet Thursday at Litchfield Golf Course.
Dassel-Cokato won the boys portion of the Litchfield Invitational with 47 points, as the Chargers had two runners in the top five. Litchfield finished with 157 points.
Freshman Ole Rogness led the way for the Litchfield boys, covering the 5,000-meter course in 17:40.7 to finish fifth. Annandale's Salvador Wirth won the meet with a time of 16:18.2.
Litchfield's Gavyn Sundve, a senior, finished 21st overall with a time of 17:59.5. Devin Steinhaus, also a senior, was 35th overall in 18:43.4.
Delano won the girls meet with 45 points, while Litchfield finished 10th with 239.
Sophomore Kimberlyn Case led the Dragons with a 34th-place finish in 22:03. Hutchinson's Isabelle Schmitz won the meet with a time of 17:56.3.