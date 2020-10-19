In a season of different circumstances, the Litchfield boys cross country team found a familiar rhythm in the last competition.
“It was really good to see the boys get out there and compete,” Litchfield coach Julie Dengerud said. “They moved when they needed to move. We knew it was going to be tight. It was a fun and intense race. When you have those really, really close races, that’s what makes it fun.”
Led by eighth-grader Ole Rogness and senior Andrew Joedeman, the Dragons claimed fourth place in the Section 6A meeting Thursday at Long Prairie.
Litchfield finished with 209 points, while Staple-Motely won with 38 points.
“We were excited to finish where we finished,” Dengerud said. “We knew we could be up there, but Staples and West Central are two very strong teams. The boys did what they needed to do.”
Rogness covered the 5,000-meter course finished in 18:40.6, while Joedeman was right behind in 28th place and a time of 18:42.3.
The girls Section 6A race was run at Little Crow County Club in Spicer, and Litchfield finished 17th in their 22-team field. Camryn Iverson led the Dragons, placing 73rd with a time of 23:16.5. Abby Woelfel was 83rd in 23:32.3.
During a regular season, teams usually know what to expect of others at the section meet. But it was different this year, as the season was shortened and meets were limited to just three teams at a time.
That made it difficult to predict what might happen in the section meet, Dengerud said, especially since the 22 teams were grouped in seven sessions, or heats.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” she said. “This whole year has been more of a mental mind game. We hardly saw any of our section teams (during the regular season).”
Litchfield’s girls team competed with two seniors, two juniors and rest freshmen and sophomores. That youth might have shown through even more in a section meet divided up into seven races.
“It is very hard to pace yourself,” Dengerud said. “We watched the heat before us, and it seemed like they were flying. It is hard to know where you’re at.”
Dengerud said she and assistant coach Ali McGraw established themselves at different “checkpoints” around the course to help the Litchfield runners stay on pace and to offer encouragement.
“It’s very hard, but they handled it well,” Dengerud said.
Litchfield’s boys team, with seven seniors on the roster, including three on the varsity, had more experience, which was helpful, but the sessions scenario was still a challenge.
As she discussed the Dragons’ performance at the section meet and looked ahead to next season, Dengerud said the boys and girls both will have to find ways to replace experienced leadership.
“We do have a lot of holes to fill,” she said. “But the guys had that same problem last year. We lost some really good seniors, so now, we’ll just keep going forward next year.”
Among those leaders are senior twins Andrew and Alex Joedeman. But Dengerud said she also wanted to “give a shout out” to senior Riley Defries, who provided an example of how hard work can pay off.
Defries had never run in a varsity meet before this season, but an offseason training regimen changed all that.
“He ran all summer and earned his varsity spot,” Dengerud said. “He had a phenomenal senior year.”
But the future is bright, especially with a runner like Rogness to building upon. Just an eighth-grader, he will be around for several years to come. Rogness ran with the middle school team in the first meet this season, then moved straight to the varsity.
“He is amazing,” Dengerud said. “He’s stubborn and he’s tough and he’s coachable. He’s a hard worker, and it’s really fun to see him improve and work and develop as a runner.”
Of course, looking ahead also means considering what might have been learned during the just-finished season where everything was different, not as good.
“We're bummed to have our season end three weeks early, with no state meeet. I hope we get back to a normal season, so these kids can experience that,” Dengerud said. “But, you know, I really think overall our biggest thing is we learned to be grateful. After not having a spring (sports) season, or much of a summer season … you could sense that the first couple of weeks, those kids were just really happy to be out there.”