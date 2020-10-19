When it comes to greater Minnesota tennis programs, few if any compare to the Litchfield girls team.
“It’s been a nice run we’ve had,” Dragons coach Matt Draeger said a few days after Litchfield claimed its fourth consecutive section championship. “The girls had a lot of uncertainty coming into the year, and I thought they exceeded all expectations.”
Uncertainty? There certainly was none in the Section 2A championship match, for which the Dragons found themselves the host. Litchfield powered to a 6-1 victory over LeSueur-Henderson Oct. 13 at the Litchfield High School tennis courts.
“Obviously, it’s been a little bit different year,” No. 1 singles player Avery Stilwell, a senior, said. “It really meant a lot to win that match, because we all valued it a little bit more, knowing it was our last match. It was pretty much all we had. It was highest we could get.”
Though there was nothing more to look forward to — Minnesota State High School League decided there would be no state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the victory offered an opportunity to look back on a run of excellence most teams might find impossible.
Litchfield has posted a 60-4 record over the past three seasons. Along with winning four straight section championships, the program has one other section title, and the Dragons have finished runner-up in two other section championships, in 2006 and 2016.
“You can compare what we’ve done with any outstate program in the history of Minnesota and be hard-pressed to find a better four-year run,” Draeger said.
That success continued even during a season that was like no other. Shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic, the season saw many changes in precautions and schedule, but the Dragons took it all in stride.
“I felt our kids dealt with whatever was thrown at them all year on the court in the right way,” Draeger said. “Every day, it seemed, it was something different. Every day I felt like I was given them something new. But I was really impressed with how the handled it.”
One of the challenges was that last match of the season, Draeger acknowledged, a match that normally would determine who got to advance to the state tournament. But everyone knew there was no advancing from the section.
Keeping the team mentally focused, and keeping his players’ – and his own – emotions in check was a big concern.
“Honestly, I thought about the end of the match on Tuesday for about two weeks, about how that was going to feel,” Draeger said. “The message on Day 1 (of the season) was that you need to attack every day, because you don’t know if tomorrow’s coming. The high school league, the school, anybody could say, ‘that’s it, today’s it’ and the season could be over.
“That’s how we look at it all year,” he added. “We focused on the next day. A lot of that’s living your life. When you become an adult, you start to realize tomorrow’s never guaranteed. If tomorrow comes, treat it as a blessing. That’s how we looked at it.”
Litchfield racked up a 12-1 record heading into the section championship match, a rematch of the 2019 final in which the Dragons outlasted LeSueur-Henderson 5-2 in a closer-than-the-final-score contest.
This year’s final was not as close, as Litchfield won three of four singles matches, and two of three doubles matches in straight sets.
Draeger said had there been state rankings, the Dragons likely would have been in the top four in the state this season. Had there been a state tournament, they likely would have met nemesis Blake in the second round. Three of the Dragons’ seven losses the past four season have been to Blake.
The “what if” scenario would be completely understandable for coach and team. Draeger, though, found something else to focus on.
“This year was probably one of the more fun years,” he said. “We moved kids up to some spots none of them had played before, and to see them excel in those spots was pretty rewarding.”
As he looks forward to next season, Draeger knows there will be some tough spots to fill, with 11 seniors in the program, including five in the varsity lineup.
“It’s always tough to see seniors go,” Draeger said. “We have such quality kids in our program. Any time you lose one, you’re like, I wish I could hold on to them for another 10 years.”