Fourth-seeded Litchfield fell into the elimination bracket of the VFW District baseball tournament with a hard-fought 3-2 loss to St. Cloud Red Monday at Cold Spring.
Litchfield is scheduled to play St. Cloud Blue at 1:30 p.m. today in a win-or-go-home elimination game.
Caden Besemer started and pitched a strong five innings for Litchfield, allowing five hits and just one run while striking out five. However, after Besemer left the mound in favor of reliever Bradley Larson, St. Cloud Red was able to rally for two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 3-1 lead.
Litchfield rallied for a run in the bottom of the sixth to close the gap to 3-2, but could not get any closer.