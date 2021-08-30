Litchfield earned five top-10 finishes during the Hutchinson Invitational to take seventh place in the eight-team meet.
Leading the way for the Dragons were Ellie Brown and Adeline Lundin, who both earned fifth-place individual finishes and also helped a Litchfield relay team to a ninth-place finished.
Breck and Hutchinson tied for first place in the meet with 449 points. Litchfield tallied 145 points, finishing comfortably ahead of eighth-place Dassel-Cokato’s 73.5 points.
“Litchfield had a strong first meet with many notable swims,” coach Tim Hroma said. “Competing with some of the best teams in the state this weekend showed us exactly what steps we need to take to get where we want to be this season.”
Brown finished fifth out of 108 competitors in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 26.7 seconds. Hutchinson’s Grace Hanson won the event in 23.81.
Lundin was fifth in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:06.27. Kasidy Brecht of Hutchinson took first place in 59.55. The event saw 37 competitors. Lundin also took 16th in the 100 butterfly.
The Dragons’ 200 medley relay team, which included Lundin, Brown and senior co-captains Margaret Boerema and Holly Lagergren earned ninth place with a time of 2:02.82. Hutchinson won the event in 1:49.57. Litchfield’s 200 medley B team of Lia Caron, Emily Peterson, Carlson and Adallia Bruning took 12th in 2:07.36.
Litchfield’s 200 freestyle relay team of Brown, Cora Huhn, Alex Carlson and Boerema took seventh place with a time of 1:51.86. Hutchinson won the event with a time of 1:42.2.
Lagergren, Bruning, Huhn and Lundin teamed up to take eighth place in the 400 freestyle relay with a time of 4:10.36.
Lagergren finished 11th in the 200 individual medley, and Bruning was ninth in the 500 freestyle and 12th in the 200 freestyle.