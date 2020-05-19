Litchfield High School honors athletes every year with a banquet, that features a guest speaker — often an LHS graduate — and the honoring of top performers from every sport throughout the school year.
The highlight of the evening for many is the announcement of three special awards — Athlete of the Year, Scholar Athlete of the Year, and Dragon Award winners.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s banquet was canceled. However, Activities Director Justin Brown still felt it important to honor those student athletes in some way.
That recognition will take place in the pages of the Independent Review. Girls athletes nominated by the LHS coaching staff for Athlete and Scholar Athlete were recognized in the May 13 edition. This week, boys nominees are the focus. Award winners will be announced in an online video Friday, May 22, and will be featured in coverage in the June 3 edition of the Independent Review.
Following is a description of the the qualities and qualifications that coaches are looking for as they make their nominations for each award.
Dragon Award
This will be the fourth year of the annual Dragon Award. The Dragon Award will recognize the Dragon student athletes for their heart, desire, and character. Their high energy and “lead by example” approach makes them an asset to their teams, because they elevate the performance of everyone around them. The things these student athletes do for their teams may not show up in the headlines or the box score, but they are “top-notch” teammates and always a pleasure to coach. All athletes are nominated and voted on by the head coaches.
Athlete of the Year
The Athlete of the Year Award is given to Litchfield High School’s top male/female senior athlete. These athletes are considered to be self-motivated, high character, passionate and a great teammate. Nominees must be three-sport participants through their senior year. Statisticians and managers are not eligible. All athletes are nominated and voted on by the head coaches. Athlete of the Year award will be voted on prior to the Scholar Athlete of the Year award. Athletes of the Year recipients are removed from scholar ballot.
Scholar Athlete of the Year
The Scholar Athlete of the Year is given to Litchfield high School’s top male/female athlete who has excelled in the classroom and as an athlete. Nominees must be 2-sport participants through their senior year with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Statisticians and managers are not eligible. All athletes are nominated and voted on by the head coaches.