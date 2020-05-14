Litchfield High School honors athletes every year with a banquet, that features a guest speaker — often an LHS graduate — and the honoring of top performers from every sport throughout the school year.
The highlight of the evening for many is the announcement of three special awards — Athlete of the Year, Scholar Athlete of the Year, and Dragon Award winners.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's banquet was canceled. However, Activities Director Justin Brown still felt it important to honor those student athletes in some way.
That recognition will take place the next three weeks in the pages of the Independent Review, starting this week with the girls athletes who were nominated by the coaching staff for Athlete and Scholar Athlete. Boys athletes will be featured in the May 20 edition, followed in the May 27 edition by the announcement of the winners of the Athlete and Scholar Athlete, as well as the Dragon Award.
Following is a description of the the qualities and qualifications that coaches are looking for as they make their nominations for each award.
Dragon Award
This will be the fourth year of the annual Dragon Award. The Dragon Award will recognize the Dragon student athletes for their heart, desire, and character. Their high energy and “lead by example” approach makes them an asset to their teams, because they elevate the performance of everyone around them. The things these student athletes do for their teams may not show up in the headlines or the box score, but they are “top-notch” teammates and always a pleasure to coach. All athletes are nominated and voted on by the head coaches.
Athlete of the Year
The Athlete of the Year Award is given to Litchfield High School’s top male/female senior athlete. These athletes are considered to be self-motivated, high character, passionate and a great teammate. Nominees must be three-sport participants through their senior year. Statisticians and managers are not eligible. All athletes are nominated and voted on by the head coaches. Athlete of the Year award will be voted on prior to the Scholar Athlete of the Year award. Athletes of the Year recipients are removed from scholar ballot.
The nominees are:
Scholar Athlete of the Year
The Scholar Athlete of the Year is given to Litchfield high School’s top male/female athlete who has excelled in the classroom and as an athlete. Nominees must be 2-sport participants through their senior year with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Statisticians and managers are not eligible. All athletes are nominated and voted on by the head coaches.
There are 11 nominees. Click the links below to see a profile of each nominee:
Look for profiles of the boys award nominees in next week's issue of the Independent Review.