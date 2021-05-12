Litchfield High School honors athletes every year during a banquet, with the exception of last year’s pandemic. Highlights of that recognition is the announcement three special awards — Athlete of the Year, Scholar Athlete of the Year, and Dragon Award winners.
The winners of these awards will be honored during this year’s athletic banquet, which is planned for Wednesday, May 19.
Athletes nominated by LHS coaching staff for Athlete and Scholar Athlete each received a brief questionnaire from the Independent Review. Their responses appear on this and following pages.
Following are descriptions of the qualities and qualifications that coaches are looking for as they make their nominations for each award.
Dragon Award
This will be the fifth year of the annual Dragon Award. The Dragon Award will recognize the Dragon student athletes for their heart, desire, and character. Their high energy and “lead by example” approach makes them an asset to their teams, because they elevate the performance of everyone around them. The things these student athletes do for their teams may not show up in the headlines or the box score, but they are “top-notch” teammates and always a pleasure to coach. All athletes are nominated and voted on by the head coaches.
Athlete of the Year
The Athlete of the Year Award is given to Litchfield High School’s top male and female senior athletes. These athletes are considered to be self-motivated, high character, passionate and a great teammate. Nominees must be three-sport participants through their senior year. Statisticians and managers are not eligible. All athletes are nominated and voted on by the head coaches. Athlete of the Year award is voted on prior to the Scholar Athlete of the Year award. Athletes of the Year recipients are removed from scholar ballot.
This year's nominees for this award:
BOYS
GIRLS
Scholar Athlete of the Year
The Scholar Athlete of the Year is given to Litchfield High School’s top male and female athletes who have excelled in the classroom and as an athlete. Nominees must be two-sport participants through their senior year with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Statisticians and managers are not eligible. All athletes are nominated and voted on by the head coaches.