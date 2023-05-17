Litchfield High School honors athletes every year during a banquet, which this year is planned for Wednesday, May 24. A highlight of that recognition is the announcement Athlete of the Year and Scholar Athlete of the Year winners.

The senior athletes who were nominated by LHS coaching staff for Athlete and Scholar Athlete each received a brief questionnaire from the Independent Review. Their responses appear on this and following pages. Following are descriptions of the qualities and qualifications that coaches are looking for as they make their nominations for each award.

Tags