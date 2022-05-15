Litchfield Dragons logo

Litchfield High School honors athletes every year during a banquet, which this year is planned for Wednesday, May 18. A highlight of that recognition is the announcement three special awards — Athlete of the Year, Scholar Athlete of the Year, and Dragon Award winners.

The senior athletes who were nominated by LHS coaching staff for Athlete and Scholar Athlete each received a brief questionnaire from the Independent Review. Their responses appear on this and following pages.

Following are descriptions of the qualities and qualifications that coaches are looking for as they make their nominations for each award.

Dragon Award

This will be the sixth year of the Dragon Award, which recognizes Litchfield student athletes for their heart, desire, and character. Their high energy and “lead by example” approach makes them an asset to their teams, because they elevate the performance of everyone around them. The things these student athletes do for their teams may not show up in the headlines or the box score, but they are “top-notch” teammates and always a pleasure to coach. All athletes are nominated and voted on by the head coaches.

Athlete of the Year

The Athlete of the Year Award is given to Litchfield High School’s top male and female senior athletes. These athletes are considered to be self-motivated, high character, passionate and a great teammate. Nominees must be three-sport participants through their senior year. Statisticians and managers are not eligible. All athletes are nominated and voted on by the head coaches. Athlete of the Year award is voted on prior to the Scholar Athlete of the Year award. Athlete of the Year recipients are removed from Scholar Athlete ballot.

Scholar Athlete of the Year

The Scholar Athlete of the Year is given to Litchfield High School’s top male and female athletes who have excelled in the classroom and as an athlete. Nominees must be two-sport participants through their senior year with a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Statisticians and managers are not eligible. All athletes are nominated and voted on by the head coaches.

Following are athletes under consideration for top honors:

Female nominees

Abby Anderson

Abby Anderson 

Margaret Boerema

Emma Brown

Taylor Draeger

Anna Holcomb

Cora Huhn

Adriana Iverson

Kaity Kusler

Addison Marquardt

Britney Prahl

Whitney Rick

Jordan Schultz

Male nominees

Dominic Dietel

Tyler Jansky

Logan King

Tanner Kohls

Wyatt Larson

Matthew Pofahl

Elijah Schacherer

Ryan Schutz

Devin Steinhaus

Beau Weseloh

Mason Woelfel

