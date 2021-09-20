As they gathered in the south end zone Friday at Stevens Seminary Stadium, head coach Jim Jackman reminded his Litchfield football team of the work to do.
And the work already done.
“It wasn’t pretty, but you got the win,” Jackman said with a wide smile.
Then he held up three fingers – the Dragons’ win total through three games this season – drawing a roar from the players gathered around him.
Litchfield overcame two turnovers, some uncharacteristic dropped passes and various other miscues to beat Glencoe-Silver Lake 21-7 in a game between Wright County Conference rivals.
“Obviously, offensively and special teams-wise, there was a couple things we could have done a little bit better,” Jackman said afterward. “But the kids found a way to win at the end.”
Quarterback Logan King ran for two scores, including a 43-yard jaunt in the first quarter that gave the Dragons the lead, and a 4-yard run with 3:11 to play in the second that put them up 14-7 heading into halftime.
King, who featured much more as a passer in the first two games of the season, finished Friday’s game with 15 carries for 99 yards. He threw just 11 passes, completing six for 37 yards, after throwing for more than 150 yards in each of the first two games.
“Logan’s not a slow kid,” Jackman said. “He’s not the biggest kid in the world, but he hits the hole hard, he’s a very good cutter as you could see. He found the hole, he made that one cut and then scored on that long run.”
Lukas Kuehl added 115 yards on 23 carries for the Dragons, who ran 48 rushing plays for 258 yards — their third consecutive game with more than 250 yards rushing.
Giving King more carries against Glencoe-Silver Lake was part of Litchfield’s effort to develop a diverse ground game, even as their usual offensive set features just one running back.
“Obviously, in our system, you have to have a quarterback that can run the ball,” Jackman said. “You have to have that threat in our counter package and the things that we do with our motion and our pulling. We’ve got to have an option to have both kids as runners.”
While the ground game churned out the yards against a stout Glencoe-Silver Lake defense, there were some missed opportunities for Litchfield. Glencoe-Silver Lake picked off a King pass at the 5-yard line that stopped one Litchfield drive. Another interception stopped a Litchfield drive late in the first half.
Initially, it looked like the second turnover might have disastrous consequences as the ball was returned inside the Litchfield 10, but an illegal block on the return brought the ball back to the 37. With less than a minute to play, the Litchfield defense preserved a 14-7 lead.
The Dragons’ defense allowed 173 rushing yards — the bulk on the running of bruising back Mitchel Jaskowiak, who had 28 carries for 162 yards. But outside of a fourth-and-9 pass for a touchdown that tied the game at 7-7 with 8:35 to go in the first half, the Litchfield defense came up with the stops when it needed them.
“Going against Mitch, him being a big back, sometimes we tried to do a little too much, and we tried to make a couple plays,” Jackman said. “And there was a couple times he had a couple big runs. We didn’t wrap up real well in a couple situations. But our defensive backs, with Ryan (Schutz) and Logan (King) and Tanner (Kohls), made a couple nice tackles to bring him down.
“And, you know, anytime you go to GSL and give up one score, that’s an awesome feeling,” he added.
Along with creating three turnovers, Litchfield made a couple of key fourth-down stops.
GSL’s opening drive of the second half took it to the Litchfield 20, before the Dragons’ defense held, including a knocked down pass by Beau Weseloh on fourth down. Litchfield couldn’t move the ball, and was forced to punt. Litchfield stopped another GSL drive on downs with 6:39 to go in the game, stopping the Panthers’ fourth-and-three run from the Litchfield 43-yard line.
That stop set the stage for the Dragons’ third score of the game, as they drove to GSL 2-yard line, where Weseloh punched the ball over.
With 2:38 to play, there was still the threat that GSL might make a comeback, but any thought of that was snuffed when Kohls picked off a pass at the Litchfield 15 with less than two minutes to go. That allowed the Dragons to run out the clock.
“You always want to end the game with the ball,” Jackman said. “You know, you can run out the clock, take a knee, that’s the best feeling in the world, and to do it away, on the road at Glencoe, it makes it even better.”