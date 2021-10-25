Fourth-seeded Litchfield will open the Section 3AA North volleyball tournament Friday night.
The Dragons will play host to fifth-seeded West Central Area at 7 p.m. Friday.
Litchfield enters postseason play with a 9-19 record, while West Central Area is 20-5 overall.
West Central plays in the Pheasant Conference, where it posted a 6-3 record and finished second to Wheaton-Herman-Norcross.
Paynesville, 20-3 overall, landed the top seed in the North bracket of the section and will open the tournament with a home match against eighth-seeded Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City at Paynesville.
If it wins in the first round, Litchfield would meet the Paynesville/ACGC winner at 7 p.m. Saturday, with the match played at the higher seed.
New London-Spicer was seeded third and will meet Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta in the first round Friday. Meanwhile, Eden Valley-Watkins garnered the No. 2 seed in the North and will play host to Minnewaska Area, the No. 7 seed, at 7 p.m. Friday.
The South bracket features No. 1 Jackson County Central playing No. 8 St. James, No. 4 Windom meeting No. 5 Redwood Valley, No. 3 Pipestone playing host to No. 6 Montevideo, and No. 2 Luverne meeting No. 7 Fairmont.
Section 3AA quarterfinals all will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday at the higher seed. Semifinal matches will be 7 p.m. Nov. 4 at a site to be determined, and the championship match will be 6 p.m. Nov. 6 at Southwest Minnesota State University in Marshall.