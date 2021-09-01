Litchfield won six of seven matches in straight sets as it powered past host Holy Family 7-0 in a Wright County Conference match Tuesday.
Litchfield improved to 6-0 in dual meets on the season. The Dragons also captured first in the season-opening Pine City Invitational.
The only match that went more than two sets came at third singles, where Litchfield’s Olivia Olson and Amelia Benson battled back from a slow start to earn a 0-6, 6-4, 7-5 win.
Britney Prahl and Lauren Erickson dominated their No. 1 doubles match with Holy Family’s Averi Ahmann and Meg Santini, winning without giving up a point, 6-0, 6-0.
Litchfield is scheduled to play host to Sauk Rapids-Rice and Delano in a triangular meet Friday. First match, featuring Litchfield and Delano is scheduled to begin at noon.
Aug. 30 result
Litchfield 7, Holy Family Catholic 0
SINGLES
No. 1 - Ryanna Steinhaus (L) def. Emma Murphy 6-2, 6-0; No. 2 - Kylie Michels (L) def. Casey Cronin 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 - Karlee Prahl (L) def. Claire Haley 6-3, 6-4; No. 4 - Isla Dille (L) def. Julia Baskfield 7-5, 6-3.
DOUBLES
No. 1 - Britney Prahl and Lauren Erickson (L) def. Averi Ahmann and Meg Santini 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Kaitlyn Palmer and Sophie Stilwell (L) def. Shannon Rothstein and Callie Lizak 6-3, 6-2; No. 3 - Olivia Olson and Amelia Benson (L) def. Briar Charchenko and Sophia Zay 0-6, 6-4, 7-5.