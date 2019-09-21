Litchfield could not have asked for a better performance for its homecoming football game.
The Dragons scored eight first-half touchdowns — including three on plays of 40 yards or longer — on the way to a 54-7 win over Watertown-Mayer Friday. It was the Dragons' first win of the season.
Quarterback Ben Alsleben, who finished 5-for-8 for 166 yards, threw scoring passes of 82 yards to Logan Graphenteen and 44 yards to Bennett Lecher.
Meanwhile, Sergio Martinez had 10 carries for 107 yards, including a 66-yard touchdown jaunt in the first quarter. Martinez had two more scoring runs of 1 yard each.
Watertown-Mayer managed just one first down in the first half, on its opening drive of the game. Not until Litchfield made wholesale substitutions in the second half did Watertown-Mayer sustain a drive.
Litchfield improved to 1-3 and will travel to Holy Family Catholic for its next game at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27.