Colby Christensen had 10 kills to lead a trio of hitters with seven or more kills as Litchfield swept Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 29-27, 25-23, 25-18 Tuesday in a non-conference volleyball match.
Lily Osterberg and Greta Hansen had seven kills each for the Dragons. Sydney McCann added six kills, and Sydney Braaten had five for the balanced Litchfield attack.
Kristen Foley played a key role for the Litchfield offense with 34 set assists. Kambri Driver, meanwhile, had 18 digs to lead the Dragons.
HL-W-W ... 27 23 18
Litchfield ... 29 25 25
Litchfield stats
Serving (aces): Sydney McCann 2, Addi Marquardt 1, Alyssa Olson 1, Kristin Foley 1, Megan Nelson 1. Set assists: Foley 34, Lily Osterberg 1, McCann 1, Olivia Holmgren 1, Kamri Driver 1. Hitting (kills): Osterberg 7, McCann 6, Foley 3, Greta Hansen 7, Colby Christensen 10, Sydney Braaten 5, Driver 1. Blocking (aces): McCann 1, Foley 1. Digs: Osterberg 7, McCann 5, Foley 9, Driver 18.