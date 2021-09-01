Litchfield used a balanced offensive attack to roll to a season-opening win over Montevideo Tuesday the LHS gym.
Senior middle hitter Kaity Kusler led the offense with nine kills as the Dragons cruised 25-15, 25-18, 25-16 in the nonconference match.
Gretta Hansen, a junior, collected seven kills, Izzy Pennertz had six, and JoJo Schultz five for the Dragons.
Junior Setter Olivia Holmgren had a team-high five ace serves, while added three kills. Holmgren also had 27 set assists.
Senior libero Addi Marquardt led the Dragons with nine defensive digs.
Litchfield travels to Hutchinson for its first Wright County Conference match of the season Thursday.