Tim Hroma has spent his career building successful club swimming programs around the country.
And in his first year as coach of the Litchfield High School girls swimming and diving team, Hroma believes one thing can change the trajectory of a program that’s averaged one win a season the past several years.
“Culture,” Hroma said when asked about what he’s been working on in the first couple weeks of practice. “The goal is to get them to create a new culture.”
Notice where the responsibility for the culture change lies. The “them” isn’t the coaching staff, but team members themselves.
“We’re just trying to be high energy, ” he said of his staff, which includes assistants Kristen Gotfredson and Ashlynn Mattson. “I mean, we pretty much make sure we’re helping them and being there when they need us there. But it’s about the core leaders we have. I knew we could lean on them.”
The leadership includes seniors Maggie Boerema, Cora Huhn and Holly Lagergren, and sophomore Adallia Bruning. All four have been in the Litchfield swimming and diving program since they were seventh-graders, and all say there’s a different feeling to the start of this season.
“Our new coaches are trying to really change, like, the atmosphere of the swim team, and I think I can really feel it changing to more of a team, working harder, encouraging each other,” said Huhn, who swims the freestyle events, including 50-, 100- and 200-meter races.
Some of the change in team atmosphere this year, Boerema said, is likely due to a change in circumstances. The COVID-19 pandemic last fall saw many restrictions in the number of swimmers who could practice together, or be grouped on the pool deck to cheer each other on during meets. Fewer team-building opportunities led to a less cohesive group.
And while swimming obviously tests individual abilities, it’s also a team sport where the support of others can make the difference between winning and losing.
And that’s where the four co-captains, with assistance from the coaching staff, are trying to take the Dragons this season – to a group of high-performing individuals that bond and find success as a team.
Hroma said he’s studied times of his swimmers and those from the teams Litchfield will meet this season, and he believes there’s a realistic opportunity for immediate change. He’s set the bar at a minimum of three team wins this season.
He says he saw a meme recently on social media that summed up his feelings about where he’d like the team to go this season.
“It was, if you allow your swimmers the freedom to take charge of their own destiny in the future, they’ll surprise you,” Hroma said. “And that’s all this is about, really, making sure that they take charge and that our leadership knows that that’s their responsibility.
“So their goal is to change our culture, and to make it a welcoming environment and a place where we can all lean on each other and be successful,” Hroma said. “You know, we’re chasing the best season we’ve had in 10 years as Litchfield swimming and diving.”
During captain’s practice two weeks ago, each team member received a sheet on which they were to write both individual and team goals. That input has become the fuel that drives the swimmers during practices and meets this season.
“We hang them up on the side of the pool, just as a reminder,” said Lagergren, who expects to swim breaststroke, 100 freestyle and medley, as well as relays. “Some of them are team goals about, like, winning more than one meet like we have in past years, or like, being more positive as a team during pracices.”
Added Boerema, who swims breaststroke and freestyle sprints: “A lot of (the goals) are also like, getting to know your teammates better. That’s a big deal for me, because when I was younger, there were always older girls who were very involved and fun to be around. That makes it more fun.”
The Summer Olympics success of U.S. swimmers is still fresh in the minds of many of the Litchfield swimmers. Adding that to a new coach and an emerging new attitude has created optimism, even during those long, trying early-season practices, the captains said.
“We’re working on building … building each other up as a team,” said Bruning, a distance freestyler. “So even though we can’t swim each other’s races, we can still encourage each other and cheer for each other and help each other, in everything we do.”