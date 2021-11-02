Logan King had a difficult time describing the play that gave Litchfield its winning points in the Section 2AAA semifinal game Saturday.
“I really just kind of blanked out, and next thing you know, I’m in the back of the end zone,” King said of his 4-yard run with 22 seconds to play that provided the winning margin in the Dragons’ stunning 17-14 upset of top-seeded Providence Academy. “I was just trying to make a play. And I guess I did.”
While his senior quarterback struggled to provide a narrative for his scoring play, Coach Jim Jackman didn’t hesitate. Not that he really described the play. Instead, Jackman offered an explanation of how a play that looked like it would be stopped at the line of scrimmage wound up giving the Dragons the win.
It sounded a lot like how Litchfield, a team that started the season 5-0 then lost its final three games of the regular season, had suddenly found new energy in the playoffs.
“That’s why you’re taught, you don’t give up,” Jackman said of King’s run. “You don’t give up until that whistle blows, because you never know what could happen.
“Our kids played their tails off,” Jackman continued. “All the talk, you know, about rankings this and that. It doesn’t matter. It’s playoff football, the second season.”
And that second season has meant new life for the Dragons, who have become upset-minded road warriors in their two playoff games. Litchfield, seeded fifth in the section, opened the playoffs with a 13-6 win at fourth-seeded Rockford on Oct. 26, before traveling to Providence Academy and beating the state’s No. 2 Class AAA team.
“It feels unbelievable,” King said of the run that lifted the Dragons to 7-3 overall and into the Section 2AAA championship game, where they’ll meet Dassel-Cokato at 7:45 p.m. Friday at Crown College in St. Bonifacius. “It started with just us believing. They (Providence Academy) came out and they were loud in warmups, and we were just, like, ‘No, we can stick with these guys. We know what kind of football we can play, and they haven’t seen a team like us.’ So we were really confident.”
Confident, if cautious. Providence Academy’s senior running back Jacob Meissner had racked up more than 1,000 yards rushing and 14 touchdowns in eight games, on an average of 8.3 yards per carry.
In preparation for Meissner’s blend of strength and speed, Litchfield’s coaching staff altered its defensive scheme, going with a three-man front, with senior Dom Dietel playing nose tackle, and four or five linebackers.
“It just kind of fit us well,” Jackman said. “We put Dom in the middle, a big guy, big presence, to kind of stop the zone stuff they run. It freed up Lukas (Kuehl) and T.J. (Christensen) a little bit —very athletic ‘backers — to try to cause some problems there for them.”
And it did create problems, as Meissner was held to 43 yards on 13 carries. As a team, Providence Academy managed just 107 yards rushing.
They responded with a short passing game that was successful, as quarterback Jack Reller completed 16 of 25 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown – a 34-yarder to Meissner in the first quarter. Meissner added a 3-yard run with 5:49 to go in the third quarter to give Providence Academy a 14-3 lead.
But that’s when the seemingly long-dormant, big-play elements of Litchfield’s offense came to life.
Senior receiver Tanner Kohls caught a mid-range pass from King, pivoted to the outside away from the defender and outran everyone 55 yards to the end zone to pull the Dragons within 14-10 with 4:15 to play in the third quarter.
King finished the game 13-for-20 passing for 211 yards. Kohls had two catches for 67 yards, and senior Beau Weseloh finished with five receptions for 85 yards.
“Logan King had an excellent night throwing the ball,” Jackman said. “I mean, he just picked them apart back there, and our receivers made plays.”
The King-to-Kohls scoring connection came as the result of a halftime adjustment by offensive coordinator Adam Hayes after he saw video of how Providence Academy’s defensive backs reacted to an earlier pass play.
“Logan just hit it right on the money, and I was able to break it,” Kohls said. “Honestly, I think as soon as I caught it, I knew there wasn’t a safety over the top, and I was just one-on-one, and he was behind me, so I thought I could outrun him.”
The teams traded drives and punts until Litchfield got the ball back late in the fourth and methodically drove down the field.
With less than 30 seconds to go from the 4-yard line, the sideline called for a quarterback sneak, and King found his way into the end zone.
“The kids made plays,” Jackman said. “You know, we haven’t played all that well the last couple weeks, but they continued to battle, and they played outstanding. Kids stepped up. You can’t script it any different. The kids made plays.”