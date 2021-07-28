The season came to an end for the Lichfield VFW baseball team Tuesday with a 4-2 loss to St. Cloud Blue in the district tournament at Cold Spring.
Litchfield finished the season with a 14-13 record while playing "some very good competition," coach Jeff Wollin said.
Litchfield lost to St. Cloud Red 3-2 in the opening round of the district tournament Monday, and Tuesday's elimination game was more of the same close, hard-fought game.
St. Cloud Red took advantage of three Litchfield errors and "was able to bunch together their hits" as it scored three unearned runs.
Bradley Larson took the loss on the mound for Litchfield, despite a solid effort in which he allowed five hits and struck out two over four innings of work. He gave up three runs, one of them earned. Calvin Jones pitched the final two innings for Litchfield, allowing one unearned run and two hits.
Jack McCann and Connor Taber led Litchfield's offensive attack with two hits each. McCann also scored two runs.