Joe Buschette

Joe Buschette, a three-time state tournament entrant during his high school career, will be inducted in the Litchfield wrestling hall of fame Friday.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Litchfield wrestling boosters will induct a longtime contributor into the program’s hall of fame during the Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield triangluar meet Friday.

Joe Buschette, who got his start as a 7-year-old in the youth wrestling program, then going on to qualify for three state high school wrestling tournaments, will be recognized for that resume as a competitor — but also as a contributor in many other facets of the program.

Tags