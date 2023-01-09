Litchfield wrestling boosters will induct a longtime contributor into the program’s hall of fame during the Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield triangluar meet Friday.
Joe Buschette, who got his start as a 7-year-old in the youth wrestling program, then going on to qualify for three state high school wrestling tournaments, will be recognized for that resume as a competitor — but also as a contributor in many other facets of the program.
Buschette was a two-time section champion in high school and four-time all-conference selection. He reached the state finals in 2003 and in 2004, he earned a third-place finish. He was a significant contributor to a three-year run of team success, as well. While Buschette was on the team, Litchfield placed second in state in 2002, won the state title in 2003 and took the consolation title in 2004.
Since leaving the mat as a competitor, Buschette has continued his involvement in the program. He has worked as a referee and also volunteered in other areas. Since moving back to Litchfield in 2020, Buschette has been coaching at the elementary school level, where his son, Max, is now competing.
DCL plays host to a triangular meet with Glencoe-Silver Lake and Rocori, which is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Friday.