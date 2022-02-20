Litchfield senior Grace Borowicz earned 26th place on balance beam during the Class A Gymnastics Meet Saturday at Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul.
Borowicz, the first Litchfield gymnast since 2009 to compete in the state meet, posted an average score of 8.75 on balance beam. Reagan Kelley of Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka won the event with a score of 9.725.
Kelley was the Class A all-around champion, as well, earned a four-event score of 38.425 to top Watertown-Mayer/Mound-Westonka teammate Anna Mielke, who earned a 38.3125 all-around.
WMMW won the Class A team title with 147.75 points, while Mankato West finished second with 145.6. New London-Spicer, which won the Section 6A team title one week earlier at Litchfield High School, finished fourth at the state meet with 142.125.
Borowicz finished in a tie for fifth place at the Section 6A meet with a score of 8.8 to earn the trip to the state meet.