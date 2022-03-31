Logan King, a senior at Litchfield High School, was named a Scholar-Athlete by the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation.
The annual award honors Minnesota high school football players for outstanding athletic, academic and community service accomplishments. King is one of eight scholar-athletes who will be recognized during this summer’s Minnesota Football Honors show.
“Logan thrived in the classroom by pushing himself with a rigorous academic schedule,” said Todd Fultz, president of the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation. “He also frequently volunteered his time to help other athletes and became a key player on the field. His achievements in each area of his life are impressive. We are very excited to honor his outstanding accomplishments.”
King started at quarterback and safety for the Dragons during the 2021 season after previously playing wide receiver and safety. He earned two-time all-district honors.
“Logan’s character and work ethic make him a likable young man. He is willing to put in the extra time to advance his skills. He is responsible, conscientious and highly self-motivated,” Litchfield football coach Jim Jackman said. “He is respectful and wants to do his best for himself, the team and his coaches. He is a leader through his actions, verbal encouragement and efforts.”
King’s leadership skills helped him achieve success in the classroom and community, as well. He accumulated a 4.0 grade-point-average and finished his high school career with more than 300 community service hours. King also has volunteered with Lutheran Social Services, as a Sunday school teacher, blood drive volunteer and youth coach.
Minnesota Football Honors is hosting a show later this summer to honor its high school, college and Minnesota Vikings award winners. Full broadcast details will be announced in the coming weeks on www.minnesotafootballhonors.com.