Ellie Brown won the 50- and 100-yard freestyle, but it wasn't enough for Litchfield, which fell 60-40 to visiting New Prague Thursday in a girls swim meet.
Brown took first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 27.38 seconds, .05 ahead of New Prague's Bailey Newman, who finished in 27.87.
Brown then cruised to a time of 1:00.61 in the 100 freestyle, two full second ahead of the second-place finisher.
New Prague won nine of the first 11 events of the night, with Brown's first-place finishes being the only Dragons' wins, before Margaret Boerema captured first place in the 100-yard breaststroke. New Prague swam exhibition in the final two events.
New Prague 60, Litchfield 40
200-yard medley relay: 2. Litchfield (Ava Acker, Ava Provencher, Megann Wolter, Adallia Bruning) 2:29.47; Litchfield (Caroline Grabow, Brooke Caron, Kira Kuechle, Sadie Sorgatz) 2:54.13.
200 freestyle: 3. Grace Peterson 40.19; Wolter 2:27.87.
200 individual medley: 3. Lia Caron 2:53.31; 4. Margaret Boerema 2:53.97.
50 freestyle: 1. Ellie Brown 27.38; 4. Bruning 29.62.
Diving: 3. Emma Brown 183.30; 4. Cecilia Toenjes 144.
100 butterfly: 3. Abby Athmann 1:18.12; 4. Arin Deal 1:30.7.
100 freestyle: 1. Ellie Brown 1:00.61; 3. Grace Petersen 1:05.52.
500 freestyle: 3. Nora Lagergren 6:30.82; Megann Wolter 6:46.44.
200 freestyle relay: 2. Litchfield (Boerema, Athmann, Petersen, Ellie Brown) 1:55.44; 3. Litchfield (Alex Carlson, Cora Huhn, Adeline Lundin, Bruning) 1:58.13.
100 backstroke: 2. Lagergren 1:11.54; 4. Lundin 1:19.15.
100 breaststroke: 1. Boerema 1:19.99; 2. Grace Schmidt 1:28.98.
400 freestyle relay: 1. Litchfield (Petersen, Lagergren, Wolter, Athmann) 4:32.76; 2. Litchfield (Morgan Marthaler, Shelby Hopp, Laila Mickelson, Lia Caron) 5:19.1.