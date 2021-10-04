The North Star League is getting bigger, and so is its reach following a meeting of the town ball teams last week.
Not only did the league approve an application for Rockford to rejoin the NSL beginning in 2022, but in a split decision the teams approved a rule change to expand the league’s recruiting radius from 15 miles to the maximum of 30.
The decision to approve Rockford’s application was unanimous, bringing the league to 12 teams total. Along with that decision, the teams briefly discussed but decided against splitting the league into two divisions of six teams. That means the league will remain one unit, and teams will play 22 league games next season.
The Rockford River Bandits were a member of the NSL for many years until disbanding following the 2015 season. The revived — and as-yet-unnamed — Rockford squad will rejoin the league on a two-year probationary period, at which point the league will consider making the team a full member.
“Geographically, it just made sense,” John Anderson, manager of the Litchfield Blues said. “The league was not actively seeking a 12th team, but Rockford’s location just made sense.”
Rockford’s probationary status means that a simple majority vote of the league would end the club’s status in the league. The club meet a couple of contingencies prior to joining the league, including the naming of a manager and providing a full roster to the league by its Jan. 31, 2022, meeting.
“From what I’ve heard, there is very little carryover from the previous town ball regime in Rockford,” Anderson said. “It’s a totally fresh start with new names leading the charge.”
Mike Kutter, manager of the Hutchinson Huskies town ball team, thinks it's a good move and is optimistic the addition can strengthen the league overall.
“I hope it does benefit our league and add a quality team that continues to get better,” he said. “But it’s always tough starting out when you’re brand new, so they’re going to have their bumps and bruises.”
By adding a 12th team, North Star League teams will play a 22-game league schedule, two more than past seasons, with teams playing home-and-home series with the 11 other clubs.
Twelve teams also could mean changes to the Region 12C playoff format. In the current format, the top seven teams qualify for the tournament and the remaining five teams play a single-elimination bracket to see who takes the eighth spot at regions, which will be in Litchfield next year. Kutter said more discussion about the region format would likely be in the spring.
“Overall, we’re excited for what Rockford has to offer as an up-and-coming baseball community,” Anderson said.
Radius splits east and west
The Blues’ and Huskies’ managers were less enthusiastic about the league’s other action.
While the vote to approve Rockford was unanimous, the decision to expand the NSL’s recruiting radius came down to a 6-5 vote. Kutter said the Huskies voted against the change because he felt the team wouldn’t benefit from it. Hutchinson’s roster is mostly made of local players from Hutchinson, and that’s the way he prefers it.
“We’re not going to benefit from going to grab a guy from Litch or Dassel, because we don’t want to poach from teams in our own league,” Kutter said. “You could call it an unwritten rule, I guess, but if teams want to go grab from other towns, they obviously can now.”
Anderson also opposed the change, saying that arguments made to support the expansion of recruiting radius “felt disingenuous.”
“It was dressed up as an opportunity for players just outside the 15-mile radius to finally connect with friends or family on a NSL team,” Anderson said. “Expanding the radius by 15 more miles, in my eyes, is really nothing more than an excuse to recruit out of town, out of county.”
The Minnesota Baseball Association Board has set a 30-mile radius as the maximum teams can have to recruit players. That means a player must have a home address within 30 miles of the team’s baseball field. But leagues may shorten that radius, which was the case for many years in the NSL, when it was set at 15.
“At then end of the day, we are playing town team baseball,” Anderson said. “In Litchfield, we take a lot of pride in putting guys out on the field who have grown up in the community … guys who have moved into town and are contributing members of the community. And we’re not alone in that approach. If the radius was downgraded to 1 mile tomorrow, our roster would be unchanged.”
Kutter believes the change in the league was sparked by another change made this past summer. The MBA Board dissolved a rule that forbid Class B and Class C teams from signing players with addresses inside the 494/694 loop in the metro area. Those players had to play for Class A teams, but not any longer.
“That does allow teams from the eastern side of our league to go further into the metro without having any restrictions,” Kutter said. “I don’t know if teams will do that, I think some will and I think some won’t.”
The way teams voted on the issue reinforced Kutter’s belief. Teams that supported the change — Delano, Loretto, Maple Plaine, Montrose, Maple Lake and Howard Lake — were mostly on the western side of the league, closer to the metro area, while teams that opposed the change — Hutchinson, Litchfield, Cokato, Dassel-Cokato and Buffalo — were mostly on the eastern side of the league and further from the metro.
“You can kind of see the split there,” Kutter said.
“The decision by the league not only favors the larger North Star squads that border the metro, but it waters down the foundation of what makes town team baseball great,” Anderson said. “I hope our league revisits this decision at our next meeting and better judgement prevails.”