“if you build it, they will come.”
It might be cliché, but the line inspired by the 1989 film “Field of Dreams” seems appropriate when discussing changes at Litchfield’s Optimist Park, which will play host to the Region 12C amateur baseball tournament during the next two weekends.
Collaboration between the city of Litchfield and Litchfield Baseball Association has seen six-figure improvements made to the local ballpark during the past few years. From a new grandstand roof and a new sound system, to backstop, dugout and other upgrades, the field which already was an idyllic town ball setting has become a kind of showpiece. And just in time.
Because they’re coming. Baseball players and their fans, that is.
The Region 12C tournament will bring eight teams and their fans to Litchfield, beginning with the first game between No. 1 seed Delano and No. 8 Loretto at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The Litchfield Blues will play Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. Friday, the second game of eight scheduled for this weekend. Six more games will be played next weekend, leading to the 12C championship game at noon Sunday, Aug 14.
The tournament features some of the top Class C teams in the state, with both Delano and Hutchinson, the No. 2 seed, ranked in the most recent state poll. The depth of talent in the region means that four of the eight teams will qualify for the state tournament.
Along with being talented teams, many of the eight region teams have strong fan followings.
“There’s the possibility of making some serious money here,” Litchfield Baseball Association President Brian Jones said of the kinds of ticket and concessions sales typical of the tournament. “But, you’re only as good as your volunteers, too.
“The product is here,” Jones continued. “It’s the surroundings, the fan experience that’s going to make a difference.”
With that in mind, the baseball association has rallied volunteer help from all corners to fill various roles around the ballpark, from the ticket booth, to concession stand, to beer sales, to grounds crew. Anyone interested in volunteering can check out opportunities online at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0e4ba9a623a5fac52-2022, or contact association Vice President Zach Piepenburg at 320-221-1535 or pieps_35@hotmail.com.
Ensuring the fan experience during the region tournament is the main goal of fully staffing the various roles. But it goes beyond the next two weekends, Jones said.
There are bigger things on the horizon — like the 2023 Minnesota Baseball Association State Tournament. Litchfield will be co-host to the three-weekend amateur baseball showcase next year, along with Dassel and Delano.
“This is a dry run for the state tournament next year,” Jones said. “I mean, right now you’re showing the community off to people from Maple Plain to Rockford to Hutch, but next year, they’re going to be from Roseau to Luverne, down to Fairmont, up to Two Harbors. I mean, everybody’s going to come here.”
For Jones and members of LBA’s board of directors, the opportunity to host next year’s state tournament — the 100th anniversary of the Minnesota Baseball Association tournament — goes beyond the confines of Optimist Park. It’s the chance to show off what has been built there, sure, but it’s also a time to showcase the entire community.
“They’re going to see this cute little town, nice lake, boy, they’ve got restaurants … I like this place,” Jones said of the reaction visitors could have. “Not that they’re going to move here, but it’s a showcase for your town.
“And the magnitude of 100 years,” he continued. “Man, ESPN is going to be here, other media is going to be here. It’s going to give the community a lot of pub.”
It’s the kind of publicity that the baseball association envisioned when it began pushing for ballpark improvements, and Jones said he feels fortunate for the support the effort has received from the city and other organizations like The Chamber and downtown council.
Along with Optimist Park improvements and a full slate of volunteers the baseball association can put on a good tournament the next two weekend. And learn how to make it even better when the bigger show comes to town next year.
“This year is our dry run,” Jones said. “We’ll know if our setup was right, what can make it better. In other words, we’ll have no excuses for the state tournament, because we didn’t work the kinks out this year. We’ll be ready to go.”