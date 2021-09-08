Kaity Kusler and Izzy Pennertz had 11 kills each, but it was not enough as Litchfield fell to Paynesville 3-1 in a non-conference volleyball match Tuesday at Litchfield High School.
The Dragons, 1-2, hung with Paynesville through the first three sets, winning the third set 25-22 after dropping the first two 25-21, 25-21. But any hope of a win disappeared as Paynesville reeled off 12 straight points to start the fourth set and cruised to a 25-15 win.
Kusler also led the team with three ace serves and two blocks.
Addi Marquardt had 21 defensive digs for the Dragons, while JoJo Schultz added 12 and Olivia Holmgren had nine.
Litchfield's next competition is at the Marshall Invitational Friday and Saturday.