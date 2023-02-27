Ty Penk and coaches

Ty Penk, middle, and coaches, Jared Culbertson and Eric Peterson pose for a picture before the ninth grade and younger state tournament.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO

Ty Penk was the lone Dassel-Cokato/Litchfeld wrestler to qualify for the ninth grade and younger state tournament Feb. 4 at Champlin Park High School.

The DC/L freshman wrestled three matches at 138 pounds, finishing with a 1-2 record. He opened the tournament against Anoka’s Garrett Wittek, who entered the tournament with a 30-11 record and eventually won the state title. Wittek earned a major decision over Penk, 18-5.

