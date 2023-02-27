Ty Penk was the lone Dassel-Cokato/Litchfeld wrestler to qualify for the ninth grade and younger state tournament Feb. 4 at Champlin Park High School.
The DC/L freshman wrestled three matches at 138 pounds, finishing with a 1-2 record. He opened the tournament against Anoka’s Garrett Wittek, who entered the tournament with a 30-11 record and eventually won the state title. Wittek earned a major decision over Penk, 18-5.
Penk then beat Austin Benjamin of Northfield 7-0 before losing to Jase Carlson of Rogers 8-6 in overtime in the second round of the consolation bracket.
“Ty had a tough first-round match, but bounced back ...,” DC/L varsity co-coach Dan Buker said. “Lots to look forward to from Ty as he continues to grow as a wrestler.”
The ninth grade and younger state tournament features wrestlers competing in 15 weight classes, from 88 pounds to heavyweight.