Uncertainty might have swirled around the high school football season, but Litchfield head coach Jim Jackman found some comfort looking at his roster.
A wealth of skill position players return this season — including all-district quarterback Ben Alsleben — giving Jackman hope that the abbreviated, six-game regular season can be one of success.
“It’s good to get going; I’m glad we’re playing now,” Jackman said, echoing the relief many other coaches and players expressed at the Minnesota State High School League’s decision to reverse course and playing a fall season. “We’re obviously just trying to get some normalcy here.”
MSHSL’s board of directors initially announced in August that football and volleyball seasons would move to an early March start, but under pressure from parents, athletes and the public, the board reversed its decision and announced a back-to-fall plan.
The season opens with Litchfield playing host to Glencoe-Silver Lake at 7 p.m. Friday. Teams will play only six regular season games, rather than the usual eight, and there will be no state-level playoffs. Instead, teams will compete for district titles.
One might think the back-and-forth uncertainty of the season could make it difficult for players and coaches to quickly gear up and play. Not the case, Jackman said.
“For our kids, it’s been a long journey from July to now,” he said last week, recalling how offseason practice regimens and camps were affected. “They want to play. They probably wish we were playing this Friday versus next Friday.”
Football teams had a three-week window to practice in the fall, with a total of 12 workout days. But because of the decision to move the season to spring, the usual focus of preseason practice might not always have been present.
“We’re lacking some of the contact; we’ve not done as much tackling as we’ve done in the past,” Jackman said. “We’re just trying to find the order …it’s a little different.”
One of the things Jackman said he’d miss the most was the lack of a preseason scrimmage. Litchfield has traditionally played host to a four-team scrimmage, an event that gave the coaching staff an idea of where players were in live action.
Still, he feels good about the level of experience and talent coming back, though he is careful not to overstate an advantage that might be implied.
Alsleben, a senior entering his third season as a starter, threw for nearly 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. A dual threat offensively, Alsleben also ran for more than 450 yards and 12 touchdowns.
A large portion of the receiving corps that helped Alsleben amass those passing yards also returns, including seniors Tyson Michels, Bennett Lecher, and Drew Kotzer, who may also see his role as a running back expand.
Other running backs include juniors Jerry Simes, Kole Bartlett and Tyler Jansky.
The offensive lines has several openings but will be anchored by senior guard Christian Kelsey and junior tackle Dom Dietel, both of whom started last season.
“We don’t have an abundance of linemen, but we do have some great kids coming up that are going to fill some spots,” Jackman said.
With a 38-player roster in grades 10-12, the Dragons will see a lot of players holding down spots on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball.
“It might be a situation where we don’t have a set 11 guys,” Jackman said. “We might have 16, 17 kid rotating in. Right now, we’re just trying to get that fit and see who’s going to work out the best in certain situations.”