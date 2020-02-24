The names of recipients benefiting from the 22nd annual Tim Orth Memorial Foundation Basketball Jamboree have been announced. The event is Saturday, March 28, at Glencoe-Silver Lake High School gymnasium, 1825 16th St. E., Glencoe.
The recipients are:
- Peyton Blazinski, daughter of Crystal Blazinski of Glencoe;
- Moriah Cosby, daughter of Tera and James Cosby of Hutchinson;
- Charles Feuerborn, son of Allison and Matt Feuerborn of Hutchinson;
- Ryder Geisler, son of Desiree Teubert and Kyle Geisler of New Auburn;
- Miles Kohls, son of Matthew and Melissa Kohls of Hutchinson;
- Raigan Miller, daughter of Andy and Sara Miller of Litchfield;
- Cecilia Nelson, daughter of Becky and Keith Nelson of Litchfield;
- Stefan Olson, son of Katherine and Eric Olson of Hutchinson;
- Isaak Sackett, son of Melissa and Paul Sackett of Watkins;
- Dylan Silbernagel, son of Joshua and Heather Silbernagel of Litchfield;
- Alycia Subak, daughter of Anna Hawk of Silver Lake; and
- Ainsley Tradewell, daughter of Samantha Martin and Trent Tradewell of Hutchinson.
The doors open at 4 p.m. with the games beginning at 5:30 p.m. Admission is $10 for adults and $6 for students of all ages.
Senior boys and girls basketball players from local schools will play in two all-star games and compete for scholarships in the dunk and 3-point shooting contests. In addition, entertainment from the following groups will be featured: Hutchinson Area Tigers Special Olympics, Laketown Gymnasts, GSL Danceline, Kelly’s Dance Academy, Zumba, Touch of Grace Dance, Encore School of Dance, face painting, plus more.
There will be a special recipient ceremony between the girls and boys games.
All proceeds from the event's raffles, concessions, admissions, donations and silent auction goes toward the recipients and their families to help pay for the costs they incurred due to various medical reasons.
To donate to the silent auction, call Michelle Becker at 952-212-1511 or email michellebecker@hotmail.com. Donations to the Tim Orth Memorial Foundation can be mailed to: Ralph Johnson, 558 Juergens Road S.W., Hutchinson, MN 55350.
For more information, visit the foundation's website at timorthfoundation.org.
— Stephen Wiblemo