Ammermann
Ben Ammermann races off at the start of the state cross country meet Saturday at St. Olaf College in Northfield. He said that the start was good but fast.

 Staff photo by Vinny Harvieux

Parents:

Robb and Jenn Ammermann

Sports participated in:

Track and cross country

What does it mean to be nominated for Scholar Athlete of the Year?

It's an honor and a blessing to even be nominated. I thank God for the abilities He has given me to glorify Him. 

Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:

The best moment of my high school career came in the cross country season when I qualified for state. 

What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?

At Litchfield I have learned what it means to be a team player and always give 100 percent effort.

Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?

I admire my teammate George Tepfer. He always gives his best and encourages me to do better. 

Any athletic plans after high school?

I hope to start running half and full marathons. 

