Parents:
Robb and Jenn Ammermann
Sports participated in:
Track and cross country
What does it mean to be nominated for Scholar Athlete of the Year?
It's an honor and a blessing to even be nominated. I thank God for the abilities He has given me to glorify Him.
Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:
The best moment of my high school career came in the cross country season when I qualified for state.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
At Litchfield I have learned what it means to be a team player and always give 100 percent effort.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
I admire my teammate George Tepfer. He always gives his best and encourages me to do better.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I hope to start running half and full marathons.