Parents:
Dave and Amy Nelson
Sports participated in:
Basketball and tennis all four years, cross country as a freshman and sophomore.
What does it mean to be nominated for Scholar Athlete of the Year?
To even be considered for either of these awards is very special to me. The people I have seen win these awards as I grew up have been big role models for me, and to be put in the same category as these great people means a lot to me.
Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:
My favorite moment from my high school career was attending the two state tennis tournaments. Experiencing a state tournament was always something I dreamed of doing, so that was special.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Through my participation in athletics at LHS, I have learned so many lessons I can take with me throughout my life. Lessons of hard work, dedication and having a good attitude stand out as the most important things for me. Without sports, I may have never learned these valuable lessons.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
The teammate I most admire is Owen Boerema. I admire him the most because of the attitude he brought to his sports. He always did the right thing, not the popular thing. Every day he showed up to practice ready to learn and grow as an athlete.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I will be on the fishing team at Bemidji State University. Whether this is an athletic event/sport or not, I will leave that judgement up to you.