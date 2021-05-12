Parents names: Dan and Stacy Justison
Sports Participated In: Hockey, Volleyball, and Softball
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
To me being nominated for scholar athlete is a very rewarding experience and accomplishment, especially because of all of the other great athletes I have participated with in my class.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
One of my athletic highlights was when I scored my first varsity hockey goal. It was such a great feeling and made my love for the sport grow so much more.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Throughout my athletic career I have learned to never give up, to always push yourself, in all aspects of life, and especially to never take a moment in time for granted.
Who is the teammate you most admire? Why?
Kristin Foley is the number one athlete I admire. For as long as I have played sports with her, I have never seen her once take a day off in a practice or game. She is also a tremendous leader on and off the field, court, and ice!
Any athletic plans after high school?
Other than participating in intramural sports locally through the college I will be attending, I do not have any other athletic plans.