CassyJustisonDSC_0155.JPG
Buy Now

Parents names: Dan and Stacy Justison

Sports Participated In: Hockey, Volleyball, and Softball

What does it mean to you to be nominated?

To me being nominated for scholar athlete is a very rewarding experience and accomplishment, especially because of all of the other great athletes I have participated with in my class.

Personal Athletic Highlight:

One of my athletic highlights was when I scored my first varsity hockey goal. It was such a great feeling and made my love for the sport grow so much more.

What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?

Throughout my athletic career I have learned to never give up, to always push yourself, in all aspects of life, and especially to never take a moment in time for granted.

Who is the teammate you most admire? Why?

Kristin Foley is the number one athlete I admire. For as long as I have played sports with her, I have never seen her once take a day off in a practice or game. She is also a tremendous leader on and off the field, court, and ice!

Any athletic plans after high school?

Other than participating in intramural sports locally through the college I will be attending, I do not have any other athletic plans.

Tags