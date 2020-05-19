Parents:
Jay and Michelle Tepfer
Sports participated In:
Cross country, baseball 2017-19 and tennis 2020
What does it mean to be nominated for Scholar Athlete of the Year?
It means a lot to be nominated for the Athlete/Scholar Athlete of the Year. I am honored to be among so many great student athletes and friends who I respect so much.
Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:
The best athletic moment from my high school career was our final cross country meet of this past year. We had practiced harder than any previous year, and we ended up taking third as a team out of 24, the best we've done in years. We were just shy of state, but it was one of the greatest races of my career, and a moment I'll never forget.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
In my four years of athletics at LHS, I have learned how much hard work pays off. I never fancied myself some sprints on the track, but after putting in the work, I noticed my race times getting better. I also learned some great people skills, as I met some great athletes and got along with everyone quickly.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
Ben Ammermann is by far the most energetic and happy person I know, and his ability to spread happiness and make everyone laugh with his craziness is awesome, and for that I admire him greatly. He also worked harder than anyone on the team, and his drive to succeed led him to the state tournament this past year.
Any athletic plans after high school?
I don't plan on participating in any athletics after high school (P.J. Fleck said they already have a quarterback), but I plan on auditioning for the marching band this fall.