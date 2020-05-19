Parents:
Michelle Barus and Brandon Barus
Sports participated in:
Track and field, cross country
What does it mean to be nominated for Scholar Athlete of the Year?
Such a nomination is an honor I am thankful to receive.
Personal athletic highlight or best moment from your high school career:
High jumping 5-6 my sophomore year, because the bar was taller than me.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Consistency is crucial to improvement.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
Achilles Jaquith because he always created a light-hearted environment during stressful practices and meets.
Any athletic plans after high school?
No