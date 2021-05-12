Parents names: Edward Simes and Maria Simes
Sports Participated In: Football and Wrestling
What does it mean to you to be nominated?
It is a huge honor to be recognized for all of the hard work in the classroom, wrestling room, football field, and the weight room over the years. This shows the younger students/athletes that hard work and dedication pays off.
Personal Athletic Highlight:
5-time state qualifier, 3time state placer, Academic All-State.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School?
Hard work, dedication, lead by example, and push through the hard things in life.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why?
My brother, because he is the only person that comes close to working as hard as me.
Any athletic plans after high school?
Wrestle at West Point.