Parents: My parents names are Brad Kusler & Jennifer Kusler.
Sports participated in: In the fall i participated on the varsity volleyball team, in the winter I managed for the boys basketball team, and currently I am participating on the girls varsity golf team.
What does it mean to you to be nominated for Athlete of the Year/Scholar Athlete of the Year: It means so much to me to be considered for Athlete of the Year/ Scholar Athlete of the Year, because it proves that my hard work in athletics and academics throughout all the years has paid off. Although winning an award is not the reason I put so much effort into my activities and schooling, it would be an honor to be named Athlete of the Year/ Scholar Athlete of the Year.
Personal athletic highlight: I have multiple activities I would choose from, but my biggest personal athletic achievement was winning conference champs and being named seventh in the conference in my ninth grade year of girls varsity golf. Winning the All State Academic Award for varsity volleyball this past season was also a major accomplishment for my academics.
What have you learned from your participation in athletics at Litchfield High School? I have learned many lessons from Litchfield athletics that I will carry with me throughout life. One important lesson that resonates with me is learning that I need to work for everything, and nothing is given without hard work. I have also learned that patience is key, and if I don’t get what I want right away I have to keep working for my goals.
Who's the teammate you most admire? Why? Joci Olson, because although she went through season-ending injuries, she still continued to come to every volleyball game and support the team. Many people would turn away from the sport, but Joci continued to support us throughout the entire season.
Any athletic plans after high school? I will be attending North Dakota State University in the fall and I do not have any current plans to continue athletics in college, although my golf coach, Mr. Huhner, has been encouraging me to try out for the girls golf team at NDSU in the fall. I have definitely considered this idea and will possibly try out for the team next year.